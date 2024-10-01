Knights’ roster hopefuls to get one last look against Avalanche

The Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche three times over nine days, starting with Tuesday’s preseason game at Ball Arena in Denver.

What we’ve learned from Knights’ preseason so far: Vet pushes for role

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) races to the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) speeds across the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) races the puck down the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche should get to know each other pretty well over the next nine days.

The teams will play each other in the preseason Tuesday and Thursday before meeting again in their regular-season opener Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

That could stir up some early animosity between the two Western Conference contenders.

“You’re going to develop a little hatred, maybe,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The Knights and Avalanche shouldn’t have much to hide at this point. They’ve played each other often enough to know what the other side is trying to do. They’re also both still sorting through things at this point as they decide on their initial 23-man rosters.

“I think right now, it’s just trying to get to the right team game and kind of being prepared for no matter who you’re playing,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “You want to get your team game in order, and I think that’s probably everyone’s focus right now.”

The Knights are close to their initial group. They’re down to 29 players in camp with three exhibition games to go. They made a round of roster cuts before their annual preseason trip to owner Bill Foley’s ranch in Deer Lodge, Montana.

The Knights returned to practice Monday, though center William Karlsson wasn’t present due to an undisclosed injury. Cassidy said he hopes to get Karlsson back this week. Center Nicolas Roy took Karlsson’s place on the second line with left wing Pavel Dorofeyev and captain Mark Stone.

Brett Howden moved up to the third line with center Tomas Hertl and right wing Alexander Holtz, while roster hopefuls Tanner Pearson and Tanner Laczynski joined right wing Keegan Kolesar on the fourth line.

Cassidy said Karlsson’s injury doesn’t change how he views his bottom six because he’s hopeful to have Karlsson back soon. Cassidy did say Laczynski could move up the lineup if the Knights needed him to.

“We’re OK with numbers,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said he would like to have things close to finalized by Wednesday’s practice. That means Tuesday’s game may be the last chance for some players trying to make the roster to state their case.

“I would think by Thursday’s game, we’re going to try to get our lineup to how it’s going to look,” Cassidy said. “It might not be all four lines and six (defensemen), but we’ll sort out the last little bit.”

One skater hoping for another opportunity is left wing Brendan Brisson.

The Knights’ 2020 first-round pick has played in two preseason games, but hasn’t been skating with NHL regulars in camp. The 22-year-old had two goals and six assists in 15 games last season.

“We got a couple more preseason games,” Brisson said. “Just looking forward to (getting) out there and keep pushing for a spot, and just taking it day by day.”

Brisson is getting caught up in the Knights’ numbers game, but he’s done his best to stand out. He’s looked good in drills and has worked to round out his game.

He said he’s not frustrated, even if he ends up being sent to the Silver Knights soon.

“Camp is long,” Brisson said. “I’m just looking forward to tomorrow if I’m in the lineup, and that’s pretty much about it.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.