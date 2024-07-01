Knights see another Original Misfit depart in free agency

The Golden Knights are down a second Original Misfit after one of the players they selected in the 2017 expansion draft left in free agency Monday.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for position against Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights have lost another Original Misfit.

Left wing William Carrier, who spent the last seven seasons with the Knights, signed a six-year, $12 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes the first day of NHL free agency Monday.

The Knights grabbed Carrier from the Buffalo Sabres in the 2017 expansion draft. The 29-year-old has been a fourth-line staple ever since. He appeared in 372 games with the Knights, scoring 99 points.

Injuries have held Carrier back the past few years. He missed 88 games the last three seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.