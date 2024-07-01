93°F
Golden Knights

Knights see another Original Misfit depart in free agency

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for position against Philadelphia Flyers ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for position against Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Gold ...
Knights see trade-deadline acquisition depart to division foe
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre B ...
Knights ‘warrior’ defenseman heads to Blackhawks in free agency
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City N ...
Knights lose Original Misfit to Predators in free agency
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates into place before a face-off with t ...
Knights free agency preview: Where things stand with Marchessault
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 9:29 am
 

The Golden Knights have lost another Original Misfit.

Left wing William Carrier, who spent the last seven seasons with the Knights, signed a six-year, $12 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes the first day of NHL free agency Monday.

The Knights grabbed Carrier from the Buffalo Sabres in the 2017 expansion draft. The 29-year-old has been a fourth-line staple ever since. He appeared in 372 games with the Knights, scoring 99 points.

Injuries have held Carrier back the past few years. He missed 88 games the last three seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

