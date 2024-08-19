Knights’ single-game tickets are going on sale this week

Single-game regular season tickets for the Golden Knights’ 2024-25 season will be available for purchase this week.

Golden Knights' themed Knights schedule for the 2024-25 season. (Vegas Golden Knights/NHL)

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Single-game tickets for the Golden Knights’ upcoming season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased at nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets.

The Knights will open their 2024-25 campaign Oct. 9 against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena. Their last regular-season home game will be April 12 against the Nashville Predators and Original Misfit Jonathan Marchessault.

The 2023 Stanley Cup champions are looking to make the playoffs for the third straight season.

The Knights also announced their theme games for the upcoming season Monday. They include:

— Pride Knight on Oct. 5 vs. San Jose

— Opening Knights on Oct. 9 vs. Colorado

— Nevada Day on Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa

— Noche de LosVGK on Nov. 2 vs. Utah

— Military Appreciate Knight on Nov. 11 vs. Carolina

— VGK-9 Knight on Nov. 17 vs. Washington

— Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Nov. 30 vs. Utah

— Fire Fighter Appreciation Knight Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia

— Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight on Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo

— Healthcare Heroes Knight on Jan 12 vs. Minnesota

— Asian American and Pacific Islander Knight on Jan. 30 vs. Columbus

— Black History Month Knight on Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver

— Women’s History Month Knight on March 7 vs. Pittsburgh

— St. Patrick’s Day on March 20 vs. Boston

— Donate Life Knight on April 3 vs. Winnipeg

— Autism Awareness Knight on April 10 vs. Seattle

— Fan Appreciation Knight on April 12 vs. Nashville

Fans can also expect giveaways on certain games throughout the season. The freebies include:

— A limited edition collectible player pin on Oct. 9 vs. Colorado

— Bobblehead on Oct. 28 vs. Calgary

— Fringe rally towel on Nov. 2 vs. Utah

— Bobblehead on Nov. 17 vs. Washington

— Trading card set on Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim

— Trading card set on Jan 26 vs. Florida

— Trading card set on March 9 vs. Los Angeles

— Donate Life glowstick on April 3 vs. Winnipeg

For more information on themed Knights, giveaways and ticket information, visit: nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/ticket-offers.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.