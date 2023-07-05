Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup

In what could be precedent-setting, members of the Knights organization will already have their names on the Stanley Cup when they get to spend their day with the beloved trophy.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone poses for a photo with Las Vegas police officers before the Golden Knights’ NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of the NHL champion Golden Knights organization will have their names on the Stanley Cup when they have their respective days with the beloved trophy.

It’s a big change in tradition and one that could set a precedent.

The Cup is in the hands of Canadian silversmith Louise St. Jacques, just the fourth person to ever hold the job of engraving the trophy. She is adding the names of 52 members of the Knights organization to a ring that starts with the 2018 Washington Capitals.

In the past, the engraving process was done several months after the Final when members of the organization had already had their allotted day to spend with the Cup. Colorado’s team name was engraved before the player tour last year, but the names of the individuals were not completed for several months.

Organizations have typically been eager to get the tour started instead of allowing the engraver to have possession of the Cup for the several days it takes to finish the process. The Knights elected to do things differently.

Philip Pritchard, the keeper of the Cup, made the announcement and believes this should be the new normal.

“It’s official,” he posted on his Twitter account. “The Golden Knights are getting the Stanley Cup engraved prior to the players’ day with the Cup. First team to do so. Hopefully a tradition has begun.”

The engraving process, which brings the total number of names on the trophy to 2,497 with an additional 992 on bands that have since been retired, is expected to be finished by Saturday.

After that, the tour will begin with everyone getting their day with the Cup.

While the official schedule is not yet known, forward Nicolas Roy’s hometown of Amos, Quebec, announced the first stop for the Cup will be a parade through the streets with Roy bringing the Cup home on Saturday.

Alex Pietrangelo is expected to be next.

