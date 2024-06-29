Knights take goaltender in 3rd round with pick from Thompson trade

The Golden Knights selected a goaltender with the pick they gained by trading goaltender Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announces the team’s first-round pick, forward Trevor Connelly, during the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights weren’t expected to pick until the sixth round Day 2 of the NHL draft at Sphere.

That changed before long Saturday.

The Knights traded goaltender Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals for the 83rd pick in this year’s draft and a third-round selection next year.

The team also still has a sixth-round pick at No. 180 and two seventh-round picks at No. 197 and No. 212.

The Knights used the Capitals’ selection this year to take goaltender Pavel Moysevich from SKA St. Petersburg of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. Moysevich, 19, had a 1.25 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in 13 appearances last season.

The 6-foot-5 netminder was the Knights’ second selection this draft.

They picked Tri-City left wing Trevor Connelly with the 19th pick in the first round on Friday. He’s a talented forward who comes with some off-ice concerns.

Connelly posted a picture to Snapchat in 2022 of a teammate sitting in a children’s area of a library with building blocks assembled in the shape of a swastika.

In 2021, he was accused of directing a racial slur toward an opponent. Discipline was not upheld by the California Amateur Hockey Association because the allegation could not be corroborated.

The deal for Thompson may not be the only one the Knights are involved in.

Several deals went down at the start of Day 2. The Utah Hockey Club acquired Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev in exchange for defenseman JJ Moser, center Conor Geekie, a 2025 second-round pick and the 199th pick in this draft.

Utah later traded for defenseman John Marino from the New Jersey Devils.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

