Knights to air games in Arizona this season with Coyotes gone

The Golden Knights’ TV footprint is expanding to Arizona.

The Knights and Scripps Sports will air 55 games this season in the Phoenix and Tucson markets, the team announced Thursday.

Knights games will air on ABC affiliates in Phoenix (Arizona 61) and Tucson (Arizona 58).

Fans in Arizona can also watch games on the team’s streaming service, KnightTime+.

“We are thrilled to expand the (realm) of fans who can watch our local broadcast and appreciate our partners at Scripps Sports for helping make this a reality,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “Having our games available for free over the air, or through KnightTime+, is a win for hockey fans in Arizona.”

The Knights are moving their broadcasts into Arizona after the Arizona Coyotes relocated this summer to become the Utah Hockey Club.

The Utah Hockey Club will play in Salt Lake City, which was previously in the Knights’ broadcast territory. But the relocation also opened the door for the Knights to expand elsewhere.

Bubolz confirmed to the Review-Journal in June the team’s games would be available in Arizona. The Utah Hockey Club will still air its games in Arizona as well.

“As the intense fandom around hockey grows, we know how important it is for the Vegas Golden Knights to reach their expanding fanbase on every device and platform,” Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor said in a statement. “These new Scripps Sports-produced local broadcasts, combined with Knight Time+, will make sure that fans in the Phoenix and Tucson markets never have to miss a game.”

The Knights’ territory also includes Northern Nevada (Nevada Sports Net), Idaho (Boise 6, Twin Falls 6) and Montana (MTN).

