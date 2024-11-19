Knights’ unsung hero makes top line go with ‘sneaky good skill’

The Golden Knights’ top line has gotten plenty of attention this season because of Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, but Ivan Barbashev has been chipping in as well.

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Alex Killorn (17) compete for the puck during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) keeps the puck from St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates the puck across the ice for a goal during the Golden Knights’ NHL hockey season home opener against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) controls the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ivan Barbashev is fine if the attention isn’t on him.

It’s a luxury that comes with playing with two elite linemates. The spotlight focuses on center Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone, which lets the left wing do his own thing.

But make no mistake: Barbashev is the unsung hero that helps make the Golden Knights’ top line go. His production has cooled — he doesn’t have a point in three straight games — but his eight goals still rank second on the team and his 17 points rank third.

Barbashev is well on pace to surpass his career high in goals of 26, which he set in 2021-22 with the St. Louis Blues. But he’d be lying if he said it was just a case of him finding his scoring touch. Skating with the Knights’ two best playmakers tends to make things a lot easier on the ice.

“It’s fun,” Barbashev said, laughing.

Barbashev has earned his place on the top line, however. He does what Eichel and Stone need from a complementary winger. Barbashev is willing to get to the crease and fight for inside position so he can tip a shot or pounce on a rebound. He enjoys winning board battles and putting in the dirty work.

Barbashev knows what’s asked of him and does it well without complaint. That’s why coach Bruce Cassidy trusts him with such an important role.

Cassidy said Barbashev’s forechecking presence opens up ice for Eichel and Stone. Barbashev’s hockey IQ also helps him make smart plays in small areas to create offense for the Knights.

It’s a far cry from Barbashev’s role with the Blues, where he was often asked to be a physical fourth-line forward.

“The thing about Barbie is he’s got sneaky good skill that others don’t realize,” Cassidy said. “They might know a little more now.”

Barbashev’s willingness to play a demanding role also hasn’t kept him off the ice. He’s missed just one game since the start of the 2021-22 season.

There are still things Barbashev wants to improve on. He knows he’s not as skilled as his linemates, but he wants to be better at holding onto the puck to give them more time to get open.

Barbashev already excels at finding open ice when Eichel or Stone have the puck. Eichel said it’s easy to read off his teammate, and Barbashev’s scoring touch in close is a huge boost for their line.

Barbashev’s ability to finish in tight is one reason Eichel has 28 points this season, tied for the fourth-most in the NHL.

“He does a lot of the little things that, as a centerman, makes my job a lot easier,” Eichel said. “Between him and Stoney, I think we trust each other.”

Stone has missed the Knights’ past five games with a lower-body injury and it’s unclear whether he’ll play on the team’s upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Toronto.

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev has moved up the lineup in the interim. The shuffling has made it all the more important for every player on the team to know their role. Barbashev knows his.

“We’re playing well right now,” Barbashev said. “I feel we have good things going with our line and hopefully we can keep it going.”

