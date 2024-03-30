Knights win in OT when Wild’s goalie move backfires

The Golden Knights picked up a road win after the Minnesota Wild pulled their goalie in overtime to try to push for the victory.

Jonathan Marchessault scored an empty-net goal 3:30 into overtime to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

The Wild pulled goalie Filip Gustavsson to spring a f0ur-on-three in an attempt to secure a crucial second point in the standings.

However, according to NHL rules, if a team gives up a goal after pulling the goalie in overtime, they lose the earned overtime point.

Marchessault’s goal was his 40th of the season, making him the second player in franchise history to reach that mark. William Karlsson had 43 goals during the team’s inaugural season.

Right wing Michael Amadio scored, and Logan Thompson made 32 saves as the Knights (41-25-8) earned seven of eight points on this four-game road trip.

Center Jack Eichel was ejected from the game at 14:03 of the second period for spearing Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov with his stick.

Eichel was assessed the first major penalty of his NHL career and a game misconduct. Kaprizov scored on the five-minute Wild power play 2:41 later to open the scoring.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.