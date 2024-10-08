Knights ‘world-class’ defenseman excited to step into leadership role

Noah Hanifin knows he’s going to be a Golden Knight for the foreseeable future. He’s excited to help lead the team in his first full season in Las Vegas.

Noah Hanifin is at a point in his career where he’s ready to be a leader.

The 27-year-old defenseman is going into his 10th NHL season. He’s appeared in 678 games. He earned an eight-year contract from the Golden Knights in April.

In a locker room full of leaders and former captains, Hanifin is prepared for that responsibility. It starts with just being himself.

“I’ve been in the league for a while. I’m not trying to overdo anything like that,” Hanifin said. “I think it’s already a great culture here and there are a lot of great leaders in the room.”

The Knights acquired Hanifin from the Calgary Flames on March 6 in a move that bolstered an already-strong blue line.

The transition appeared seamless. That led to his $58.8 million extension, which means there will be high expectations for Hanifin moving forward.

“You always put a little pressure on yourself, in ways,” Hanifin said. “Knowing I’m going to be here for the next eight years, I owe it to myself and this organization to be my best self, on the ice and off the ice.”

Hanifin showed he was worth the money with 12 points in 19 regular-season games with the Knights. He added five points in seven playoff games, including the game-winning goal in Game 6 of the team’s first-round series against Dallas.

“It was a really easy group of guys to come into the middle of the season like that,” Hanifin said. “They made me feel comfortable right away.”

‘World-class’

Hanifin’s performance was in many ways nothing new. He’s been reliable since the moment he entered the NHL.

He was part of a stacked draft class in 2015 that included teammate Jack Eichel, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal and Winnipeg Jets right wing Kyle Connor.

Hanifin, taken fifth overall, leads the group in games played. He’s also been a positive contributor most of his career. He was a plus-19 at five-on-five last season.

Those results come from Hanifin’s ability to be responsible in his own zone while still having elite offensive instincts. It’s why he can play well with anyone on any pair.

“He’s world-class in my mind,” said defenseman Nic Hague, who started camp playing with Hanifin.

Hague and Hanifin should be able to break out the puck quickly and get the Knights’ transition game going. It helps that Hague is shifting to the right side, where he was dominant offensively in junior hockey.

“The whole name of the game is turn the puck over, transition, go the other way,” Hague said. “I think we’re able to defend really well, then we can get going and he’s obviously special with it at the other end, as well.”

Taking care of business

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hanifin is more of a silent leader who lets his play do the talking.

Cassidy will not let that deter Hanifin if he wants to take on more of a leadership role.

“We’re not pushing him on that. If that’s something that evolves for him, awesome,” Cassidy said. “Most importantly, take care of your business on the ice and be comfortable if you need to speak up.”

That’s what Hanifin did when he got to the Knights. He said when he arrived, they weren’t practicing as much given it was late in the season.

With a full training camp under his belt, Hanifin is starting to feel more at home.

“I think on the ice, I felt really comfortable with everybody. That helps a lot,” Hanifin said. “Now just coming in with a full camp and getting settled in the community, it’s exciting.”

