Marc-Andre Fleury moves into 4th place on all-time wins list

Marc-Andre Fleury moved into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time wins list in the Golden Knights’ victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Kings left wing Andreas Athanasiou (22), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reach for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) watches as a puck shot right wing Alex Tuch makes it past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates after scoring a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates with team mates after he scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) takes control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates with defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) after Nosek scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) and goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) block a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Brayden McNabb block a shot by Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A man walks past a sign welcoming back fans before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Fans will be allowed back in to the Staples Center tomorrow evening when the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An usher stands next to a section of cutouts of fans in the stands at an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A man walks past a sign welcoming back fans before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Fans will be allowed back in to the Staples Center tomorrow evening when the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) celebrates with right wing Adrian Kempe (9) and center Gabriel Vilardi (13) after Moore scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) breaks his stick while taking a shot against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) and right wing Alex Iafallo (19) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skate to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) takes control of the puck from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) high-fives right wing Mark Stone (61) after Stephenson scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), defenseman Shea Theodore (27), defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrate a 6-2 win after their NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a 6-2 win after their NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) reach for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) blocks a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) high-fives left wing Max Pacioretty (67) after Stone scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) and defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — There was no guarantee Marc-Andre Fleury would receive enough starts while splitting time during a condensed schedule to move up the NHL record book.

After putting another Hall of Fame goaltender in his rearview mirror Wednesday, Fleury has a chance to climb even further before the season is over.

Fleury moved into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time wins list and backstopped the Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

“I was hoping it would come at some point,” Fleury said. “It’s a pretty cool number, and I’m humbled by it.”

Mattias Janmark picked up an assist in his debut with the Knights after being acquired at the trade deadline Monday, as the new-look third line was on the ice for three goals and created numerous chances.

Tomas Nosek finished with a goal and two assists, and Alex Tuch had two points for the Knights (29-11-2), who won their fourth straight overall and became the fourth team to reach the 60-point mark.

“We had pretty good chemistry for our first game,” Nosek said. “Hopefully we can keep that going and be good every game.”

Fleury made 20 saves and earned career victory No. 485 to break a tie with Hall of Fame Ed Belfour. He has a chance to catch Roberto Luongo (489 wins) for third before the end of the regular season.

Fleury improved to 110-60-14 in his career with the Knights after posting a 375-216-68 record in 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“For me, I think those two guys are guys I idolized. Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur,” Fleury said. “They’re a big reason why I wanted to be a goalie and the way I play goalie. It’s pretty cool to be amongst them and Roberto Luongo, also.”

Fleury finally received offensive support after the Knights scored 10 goals in his past seven outings.

The Knights lit up Kings starter Jonathan Quick for three goals on eight shots before he was pulled in the first period.

Max Pacioretty was credited with his team-leading 21st goal after a fortunate bounce in the first period and added two assists. He set up Chandler Stephenson for a breakaway in the second period and fed Mark Stone for his 14th goal in the third.

Alex Pietrangelo also scored in the third period.

The Knights swept the two-game set and finished the season series winning six of eight from Los Angeles.

“We were aware of (Fleury’s milestone), and I think that’s what made us even more upset that we weren’t able to give him some run support in a couple of those games,” Pacioretty said. “Looking forward, we got to try to play like we did tonight in terms of putting pucks in the net and letting him do his thing.”

Janmark factored in the Knights’ first two goals and earned his first point with the team.

He didn’t get an assist on Nosek’s goal, but took a hit along the wall that allowed the puck to exit the Knights’ zone and create an odd-man rush. Nosek tracked it down and raced down the right wing before he snapped a shot past Quick’s glove at 7:18 for his eighth goal, matching his career high.

Tuch put the Knights ahead 2-0 with his second goal in two games and 15th overall. He took a pass from Janmark at the blue line and lifted a shot that beat Quick high to the glove side.

Trevor Moore had both goals for the Kings.

“This is when you want to be playing your best hockey,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’ve still got some work to do, special teams obviously. But we’re playing well at the right time of the year.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.