Marc-Andre Fleury not being traded, Kelly McCrimmon says
The Golden Knights will enter next season with a goaltending tandem of Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.
That means the Knights won’t trade Fleury this offseason. The team will spend $12 million of its money under the salary cap on its goaltending, second-most in the NHL.
Lehner was the Knights’ primary starter in the playoffs and signed a five-year, $25 million contract this offseason. Fleury has been the face of the franchise for three years and is a likely future Hall of Famer.
