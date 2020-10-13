Marc-Andre Fleury not being traded, Kelly McCrimmon says

The Golden Knights will enter next season with a goaltending tandem of Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Robin Lehner (90) talk alongside Chandler Stephenson (20) after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) tap sticks during warm-up before NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

That means the Knights won’t trade Fleury this offseason. The team will spend $12 million of its money under the salary cap on its goaltending, second-most in the NHL.

Lehner was the Knights’ primary starter in the playoffs and signed a five-year, $25 million contract this offseason. Fleury has been the face of the franchise for three years and is a likely future Hall of Famer.

