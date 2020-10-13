78°F
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury not being traded, Kelly McCrimmon says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 6:58 pm
 

The Golden Knights’ goaltenders will be Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury next season, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

That means the Knights won’t trade Fleury this offseason. The team will spend $12 million of its money under the salary cap on its goaltending, second-most in the NHL.

Lehner was the Knights’ primary starter in the playoffs and signed a five-year, $25 million contract this offseason. Fleury has been the face of the franchise for three years and is a likely future Hall of Famer.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

