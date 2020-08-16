Marc-Andre Fleury stars as Golden Knights take 3-0 series lead

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves in his first start of the series to spark the Golden Knights to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Chicago Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula (91) as Zach Whitecloud (2) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach (77) and Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) battle in front during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts to the win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrate the win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford gives up a goal to the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) is checked by Chicago Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula (91) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Mark Stone (61) celebrate a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) crashes into Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches as Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach (77) picks up a rebound during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome (17) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) and Chicago Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula (91) tussle during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches as Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach (77) picks up a rebound during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Patrick Brown (38) celebrates a goal, next to Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) and Duncan Keith (2) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) chase the rebound from goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal as Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) and Duncan Keith (2) react during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury gives up a goal to the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach (77) and Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) battle in front during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Chicago Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad (20) as Alex Tuch (89) and Nate Schmidt (88) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Chicago Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula (91) as Zach Whitecloud (2) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Patrick Brown (38) is tripped up by Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) as Nick Holden (22) defends during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) skates past as Chicago Blackhawks' Olli Maatta (6) and Drake Caggiula (91) celebrate a Chicago goal during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury gives up a goal to the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad (20) as Alex Tuch (89) and Nate Schmidt (88) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach (77) chase the puck during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and Patrick Brown (38) and Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) work for position in front as Chicago goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes a save during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Marc-Andre Fleury has appeared in more postseason games than all but four goaltenders in NHL history. Yet, there he was before Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals with butterflies in his stomach.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous,” Fleury said.

“Really?” responded defenseman Nate Schmidt, who was seated next to his teammate at the dais. “Oh, wow.”

Fleury had a little something to prove in his first start of the series and backstopped the Golden Knights to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights lead 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and will go for the sweep in the second game of the back-to-back Sunday.

Wearing his gold pad setup, Fleury finished with 26 saves and earned his 80th career postseason victory to tie Hall of Famer Ken Dryden for sixth all time.

“Obviously I love to compete, I love to play and I still have a lot of fun doing it, especially when we win,” said Fleury, who is 80-62 in the postseason. “When the coach tells me I need to go in, I’ll go in and try my best. When we can win those, that’s a plus.”

Forward Patrick Brown made his postseason debut on the fourth line in place of Tomas Nosek and scored the winning goal in the second period.

William Karlsson had a short-handed goal early in the first for the Knights, who remained undefeated in seven games counting the exhibition since entering the bubble in Edmonton.

“You have a good team at this time of year in the middle of the fight and you have a real chance, and that’s what every coach at this level is looking for,” DeBoer said. “I love our group. I love the commitment of our group. I think every day we’re getting a little bit better.”

Fleury lost the starting job to Robin Lehner entering the series against the Blackhawks, but the 35-year-old showed he can still be counted on when needed.

Fleury turned away several scoring chances from Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and stretched to make a pad save against Patrick Kane on the doorstep to keep the Knights ahead 2-1 midway through the third period.

The only shot to beat Fleury came at 6:21 of the third when defenseman Olli Maatta’s drive from the left wing slipped under Fleury’s arm.

“There were some parts of that game we weren’t our best at, and they got some chances that we’d like to have back,” Schmidt said. “To have him back there, he played a fantastic game. He’s the reason why we won this game tonight.”

Left wing Max Pacioretty returned to the Knights’ lineup after he was declared “unfit to play” in Game 2, while center Paul Stastny joined Nosek as one of the scratches.

Brown, who spent most of the season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, tallied his second goal in two appearances for the Knights when he cleaned up a rebound at 15:23 of the second.

“It was pretty special,” Brown said. “I’m just happy I can contribute and help the team win.”

The Blackhawks carried play for much of the first period thanks to three power plays, and leading scorer Kane somehow hit the post with an open net late in the period. It was the 13th post or crossbar Chicago hit this postseason, easily tops in the league.

But the Knights went into the intermission with a 1-0 lead on Karlsson’s second goal of the postseason.

Mark Stone stole the puck from Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith at the Knights’ blue line and found Karlsson streaking through the neutral zone.

Karlsson lifted a backhand over the shoulder of Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford at 4:12 of the first.

Crawford had his best effort of the series with 24 saves.

“It’s been good that we’ve managed to win these games like today where we maybe wasn’t at our best,” Karlsson said. “But we’ve got one more win, and it’s going to be just as tough. We’ve just got to keep going. There’s no slacking off here.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.