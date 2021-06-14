Marc-Andre Fleury vs. Carey Price: Who has the edge?

The matchup between the Golden Knights and the Canadiens will be a faceoff between two premier goalies of the last decade, as Marc-Andre Fleury and Carey Price compete with a shot at the Stanley Cup at stake.

Marc-Andre Fleury, left, Carey Price, right.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

The 36-year-old had a resurgent season after struggling much of last year. He has been a cornerstone of the Golden Knights’ playoff run, turning in the best goals-against average among goalies remaining in the playoffs. He earned his first Jennings Trophy along with Robin Lehner for allowing the fewest goals in a season, and is a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time as well. He is fourth all-time in playoff wins (89), and can pass Grant Fuhr with a series win in the NHL semifinals.

2021 POSTSEASON STATS (12 games)

— Record: 8-4

— Saves made-shots against: 276-299

— Save Percentage: .923

— Goals against average: 1.91

— Shutouts: 1

BACKUP GOALIE: Robin Lehner

■ 2021 stats: 19 games, 13-4-2, 2.29 GAA, .913 sv%, 1 shutout

■ Notes: The 29-year-old’s one playoff start this season, in Game 1 of the West Division final, was a disaster in which he allowed seven goals. He had a strong 2020 playoffs for the Knights.

CAREY PRICE

The 33-year-old has played a key role in Montreal’s surprising success in the postseason, with his playoff save percentage tops among all goalies. Price is in his 14th season as the Canadiens goalie after being drafted by the team in the first round in 2005. His 360 wins is the most for a Montreal goalie in franchise history, a mark he reached in 2019. His best season was in 2014-15, when he led the league in wins, save percentage, and goals-against average in 66 starts while winning the Hart, Vezina, Jennings and Pearson trophies.

2021 POSTSEASON STATS (11 games)

— Record: 8-3

— Saves made-shots against: 315-337

— Save Percentage: .935

— Goals against average: 1.97

— Shutouts: 1

BACKUP GOALIE: Jake Allen

■ 2021 stats: 29 games, 11-12-5, 2.68 GAA, .907 sv%, no shutouts

■ Notes: The 30-year-old has yet to appear in the playoffs. He was traded to Montreal last offseason for two draft picks after spending 2019-20 backing up Jordan Binnington in St. Louis.