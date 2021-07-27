Marc-Andre Fleury’s time as a Vegas Golden Knight is over

The Golden Knights traded goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, severing ties with the 2021 Vezina Trophy winner in dramatic fashion.

The Golden Knights announced that the team has acquired forward Mikael Hakkarainen from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is announced before the start of an NHL hockey game with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury warms up before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The trade ends Fleury’s four-year run as the face of the franchise. Fleury helped the expansion club reach the Stanley Cup Final in its first season, and the three-time Stanley Cup champion was a respected leader in the locker room.

“I know for a lot of people this is a day that is definitely filled with sadness,” Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Certainly I share all of those same emotions that you do, and yet I do feel I’m responsible to try to do everything I can to put the best team on the ice.

“That’s what I’m doing along with the other people in our hockey operations. We work hard to make good decisions and give you a team that you’re going to be proud of.”

The goaltender’s agent, Allan Walsh, tweeted at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday that he had yet to hear from the team despite TSN initially reporting the news at 8:28 a.m.

Walsh said Fleury “will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time.”

While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021

The Knights acquired minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in the trade. The team tweeted “This organization, this city and this fanbase will forever be grateful to Marc-Andre Fleury for the impact he’s made on and off the ice in just four years. We wish Marc-Andre and his family the best in this new chapter of their lives.”

This organization, this city and this fanbase will forever be grateful to Marc-Andre Fleury for the impact he’s made on and off the ice in just four years. We wish Marc-Andre and his family the best in this new chapter of their lives. #VegasBorn 🌸 pic.twitter.com/tiXn3d3wm0 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 27, 2021

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement: “The opportunity to acquire a Vezina-winning goaltender is rare and one you cannot pass up.”

Fleury, 36, orchestrated a bounce-back season after he lost the starting job to Robin Lehner during the playoffs in 2020 and was on the trading block during the offseason.

He finished tied for third in the NHL with 26 victories and posted career bests in goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928). His six shutouts also ranked third in the league.

Along with Lehner, Fleury won the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL, making Fleury the first goaltender in history to earn his first individual award in his 17th season or later.

In the postseason, Fleury guided the Knights to the Stanley Cup semifinals and had a 2.04 GAA and .918 save percentage in 16 games. But he committed a costly error late in Game 3 of the series against Montreal that led to the tying goal and stopped 22 of 25 shots in the Game 5 loss.

“He was the most popular player I’ve ever seen in sports. He was the face of the franchise,” McCrimmon said. “When you think back to how it all began, the storybook first season, the passion he has for the game both as a teammate and a player connected for the fan base, I want to recognize his great accomplishments, thank him for his time here. He’s had a tremendous impact on our organization, he’s had a tremendous impact on our city.”

Fleury has one season remaining with a $7 million salary cap hit on the contract he signed July 13, 2018. He said after the season he hoped to finish his career with the Knights.

Fleury went 117-60-14 in 192 appearances with the Knights and posted a 2.41 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

