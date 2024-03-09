Marchessault hat trick helps Knights end losing streak

Jonathan Marchessault broke a late tie with his second goal and completed the hat trick on an empty-net tally to lift the Golden Knights past the Red Wings.

Jonathan Marchessault’s second goal of the game broke a tie with 2:44 remaining and lifted the Golden Knights to a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

He added an empty-net goal to complete the hat trick.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Knights (34-23-7) and was their first home victory since Feb. 6.

Jack Eichel had three assists in the win, including on Marchessault’s game-winner. Pavel Dorofeyev and Brayden McNabb also scored for the Knights.

Detroit (33-25-6) trailed 2-0 and 3-2, but rallied to tie the game both times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

