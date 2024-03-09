50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Marchessault hat trick helps Knights end losing streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2024 - 9:56 pm
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring his second goal o ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the night during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) bump fists over righ ...
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) bump fists over right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal while Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) skates for the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) attempts to score on Red Wings goaltender James Reime ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) attempts to score on Red Wings goaltender James Reimer (47) amid a sea of defenders during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) prepares for a face-off during the third period of ...
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) prepares for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Red Wings goaltender James Reimer (47) misses the save on a Golden Knights goal during the firs ...
Red Wings goaltender James Reimer (47) misses the save on a Golden Knights goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes to the ice for warmups before an NHL hockey game ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes to the ice for warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes to the ice for warmups before an NHL hockey game ag ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes to the ice for warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans Kevin Hildner, left, Amberlee Hildner and their son Liam, 5, of Las Vegas, ...
Golden Knights fans Kevin Hildner, left, Amberlee Hildner and their son Liam, 5, of Las Vegas, watch warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrate Dor ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrate Dorofeyev’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) skate for ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) skate for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) durin ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Red Wings goaltender James Reimer (47) looks to the net after Golden Knights right wing Jonatha ...
Red Wings goaltender James Reimer (47) looks to the net after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights celebrate after a score during the first period of an NHL hockey game against th ...
Golden Knights celebrate after a score during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) falls to the ice after losing the puck to the Red Wings d ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) falls to the ice after losing the puck to the Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hock ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while Red Wings center Michael Rasmusse ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) and Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) guard the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) anticipates the puck during the second period of an ...
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) anticipates the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights rally around defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) after he scored a goal during the ...
The Golden Knights rally around defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) after he scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jonathan Marchessault’s second goal of the game broke a tie with 2:44 remaining and lifted the Golden Knights to a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

He added an empty-net goal to complete the hat trick.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Knights (34-23-7) and was their first home victory since Feb. 6.

Jack Eichel had three assists in the win, including on Marchessault’s game-winner. Pavel Dorofeyev and Brayden McNabb also scored for the Knights.

Detroit (33-25-6) trailed 2-0 and 3-2, but rallied to tie the game both times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights hope returning stars can boost slumping power play
Knights hope returning stars can boost slumping power play
Knights seek to end skid after dropping in division standings
Knights seek to end skid after dropping in division standings
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Problems persist despite star’s return
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Problems persist despite star’s return
Jack Eichel practices in full, has chance to play against Sabres
Jack Eichel practices in full, has chance to play against Sabres
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled