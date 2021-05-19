Max Pacioretty to miss Golden Knights’ second playoff game

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty will not play in the team’s second playoff game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) reaches out for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pacioretty did not participate in the team’s optional morning skate and did not take warmups at T-Mobile Arena. The 32-year-old missed the last six games of the regular season and the Knights’ 1-0 overtime loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Pacioretty led the team in goals for the second straight season with 24. He finished second in points with 51.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Pacioretty was considered day to day Monday.

“I think it’s trending in the right direction,” DeBoer said. “I’m not lying when I say it’s day to day. I really feel that.”

