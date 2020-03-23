NBCSN to replay Golden Knights-Sharks Game 7 on Monday

NBCSN included the Golden Knights’ controversial Game 7 loss to the Sharks in its “Game 7 overtime thrillers” programming Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) reaches for the puck over San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden Knights fans, avert your eyes. NBC Sports Network is showing a replay of Game 7 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

NBCSN is playing six “Game 7 overtime thrillers” to kick off its “Hockey Week in America” coverage, reliving the top NHL games and moments of the past 10-plus years. That includes the most infamous game in the Knights’ brief history: Its 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks that ended last season.

The game, of course, featured the Knights taking a 3-0 lead 3:36 into the first period before center Cody Eakin was given a controversial major penalty. The Sharks scored four power-play goals afterwards to take the lead, before left wing Jonathan Marchessault forced OT with 47 seconds left in regulation.

Barclay Goodrow won the game in OT for the Sharks. The NHL subsequently apologized for the call on Eakin, and the league expanded its video review policy in the wake of the controversy that followed.

All that drama means the game definitely earned its place on NBCSN’s list. Just not for reasons Knights fans like.

