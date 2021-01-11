NHL announces Golden Knights’ first outdoor game

The Tahoe Shores Mobile Home Park, located at Stateline, Nev., is seen in the upper part of this photograph taken Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008. About 30 residents of the park are about to be forced from their homes to make way for a new upscale development. Also seen are the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in the center and the Horizon Casino at bottom left, and the MontBleu Resort at bottom right. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The Golden Knights’ first outdoor game is officially on the NHL calendar.

The Knights will play the Colorado Avalanche at noon Feb. 20 at Lake Tahoe. Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, which is home to the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament, is hosting the event. The rink will be built on the lakefront 18th holes of the golf course, with the lakefront serving as a backdrop.

The game will be televised nationally on NBC, KSNV-3 locally. Boston and Philadelphia will play the following day at Lake Tahoe as well.

The Knights will wear their red Reverse Retro jerseys for the event.

The Knights did not play in an outdoor game in their first three seasons.

They are now being asked to co-headline what should be the NHL’s marquee regular-season event this year. The league’s normal annual outdoor spectacle on New Year’s Day, the Winter Classic, was canceled this year. Minnesota was set to host St. Louis at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, in Minneapolis.

The NHL pivoted to the two Lake Tahoe games instead to spice up its shortened 56-game schedule this season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.