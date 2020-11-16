Check out the Golden Knights’ new ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey

The Vegas Golden Knights released a fourth jersey design on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (adidas)

All 31 NHL teams unveiled a “Reverse Retro” jersey from adidas on Monday that contains nods to their past. The Knights got a red sweater as a nod to the Las Vegas Wranglers. The striping on the jerseys is a nod to the Las Vegas Thunder, and the year “95” appears on the back to reference the Thunder’s best season. It also represents Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in the NHL, who wore the Thunder’s stripes during the 1994-95 season.

It’s the Knights’ first red jersey and also the only one to feature the team’s secondary logo as the crest. The jersey will be worn periodically throughout the season. It will be available for purchase Dec. 1. Preorders can be made online at vegasteamstore.com or in-person at City National or T-Mobile Arena.

“Hockey fans love retro jerseys and Reverse Retro is a great opportunity for adidas to work closely with the NHL and all 31 teams to bring back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” said Dan Near, senior director at adidas Hockey. “Our goal from day one has been to work with the NHL and all of the teams to bring creativity, innovation, and energy to the sport with all that we do.”

The Knights only have a brief history to dig from, so it makes sense adidas drew from Las Vegas’ past instead. The Thunder were an International Hockey League team that played at Thommas and Mack Center from 1993-99. The ECHL’s Wranglers then arrived in 2003 and played until 2013 in Orleans Arena.

One of the Wranglers’ most notable alumni is defenseman Deryk Engelland, who played for the Knights for the franchise’s first three seasons.

“Reverse Retro” is the NHL’s first league-wide alternate jersey program. It also gives the Knights their third new sweater of the offseason.

The team already unveiled a gold alternate jersey in October. Then it debuted the sweaters for its new American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, on a TV special Nov. 9.

Now the Knights have a completely new look to add to their growing closet.

“NHL team jerseys have long carried deep historical significance for avid and casual hockey fans,” said Brad Jennings, the NHL’s chief brand officer. “Through the years, the design of each team jersey has evolved to balance history and authenticity with cultural touchpoints. The Reverse Retro program is a celebration of the hockey jersey’s confluence of nostalgia, style and broad appeal.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.