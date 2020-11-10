Silver Knights show off jersey on TV special

The Henderson Silver Knights have a jersey. What do you think?

The Henderson Silver Knights' new jersey's, which were unveiled Monday night. Photo courtesy Vegas Golden Knights.

The Silver Knights have a logo, a soon-to-be-open practice facility and an arena under construction in Henderson.

Monday, they added a jersey to their growing arsenal.

The Silver Knights unveiled two sets of sweaters during a half-hour special on KSNV-3: One silver and one white. They can be purchased at VegasTeamStore.com. They will be available in-person Tuesday at City National Arena and Lifeguard Arena at 10 a.m.

Both jerseys feature the Silver Knights logo front and center, gold numbers on the back, and black nameplates with gold letters. They also have the Golden Knights logo on the shoulders to signify the tie between the two teams. The silver jerseys come with black gloves with gold accents, while the white ones come with white gloves with gold accents.

