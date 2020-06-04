NHL to reseed after each playoff round

The NHL playoffs will be reseeded after every round and feature best-of-seven series for the final 16 teams, the league announced Thursday.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) block a shot from Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The announcement answered two key questions after the NHL revealed its return-to-play format May 26. Reseeding after each round adds more incentive for the top four teams in each conference, who will play one another in a round robin to decide their seeding.

Making the first two rounds of the playoffs best-of-seven also adds a sense of normalcy to the inventive playoff bracket the league adopted after COVID-19 paused the season. It was previously announced that the qualifying round would be best-of-five and the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final would be best-of-seven.

The Golden Knights are one of four teams with a bye in the Western Conference.

