103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

NHL to reseed after each playoff round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2020 - 12:00 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2020 - 12:13 pm

The NHL playoffs will be reseeded after every round and feature best-of-seven series for the final 16 teams, the league announced Thursday.

The announcement answered two key questions after the NHL revealed its return-to-play format May 26. Reseeding after each round adds more incentive for the top four teams in each conference, who will play one another in a round robin to decide their seeding.

Making the first two rounds of the playoffs best-of-seven also adds a sense of normalcy to the inventive playoff bracket the league adopted after COVID-19 paused the season. It was previously announced that the qualifying round would be best-of-five and the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final would be best-of-seven.

The Golden Knights are one of four teams with a bye in the Western Conference.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
2
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
3
Las Vegas casinos reopen after 78-day coronavirus closure — BLOG
Las Vegas casinos reopen after 78-day coronavirus closure — BLOG
4
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST