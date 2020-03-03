Nicolas Roy earns promotion to 2nd line with Mark Stone injured

Nicolas Roy is expected to skate on the second line Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marc Sanchez)

Nicolas Roy played on the fourth line when he was called up during the first half of the Golden Knights’ season and eventually worked his way up to the third line.

Then, when coach Pete DeBoer juggled his lines in search of a spark during Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Los Angeles, Roy was promoted to the second line with leading scorer Max Pacioretty and center William Karlsson.

“I was buzzing in the third (period) there because I was pretty happy to play with these guys,” Roy said. “They help me a lot. They’re such good players, so it’s been fun.”

With Mark Stone out due to a lower-body injury and listed as week to week, the Knights are left with a gaping hole in the lineup.

Roy is not going to replace Stone’s 63 points, but at 6 feet, 4 inches and 200 pounds, he gives the Knights size along the wall and has a surprising scoring touch of his own.

The 23-year-old remained in Stone’s spot at right wing on the line with Pacioretty and Karlsson during practice Monday at City National Arena and is expected to line up there Tuesday when the Knights host the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

“I didn’t know Nicolas Roy as a player until I got here, and I’ve been really impressed,” DeBoer said. “I think he’s just scratching the surface of his abilities.

“He’s a big guy. He’s just growing into his body. He’s just getting some of that strength that you need to be able to create some room for yourself at this level. He’s got a high IQ. He’s highly skilled. He makes a lot of plays. He’s good defensively. He’s got a big upside.”

Roy played seven games over two seasons with Carolina before being traded to the Knights for Erik Haula in the off-season.

He came to his new club with a reputation as a strong defensive player and faceoff man after helping the Hurricanes’ American Hockey League affiliate overpower the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Final.

While bouncing back and forth between the NHL and the minors as the Knights accrued additional salary cap space, Roy has accounted for four goals and eight points in 24 games.

“When you’re starting with a new team, obviously, you want to play good defensively first, and offense comes second,” Roy said. “At this level if you stop moving your feet you’re not going to create anything, so I think I’ve been improving a lot in that aspect.”

Roy played primarily center during his career in juniors and the minors, but said he’s embraced the challenge of playing wing.

Roy showed off his hands in the first period of Friday’s victory over Buffalo. He gathered a pass in the slot from Nick Cousins and made a backhand-to-forehand move around Sabres goalie Carter Hutton.

“His cutback and ability to hang on to the puck in the offensive zone, especially for his size, is right up there with Will Carrier as probably one of the best on the team,” Pacioretty said. “He’s got a lot more offensive potential than I think myself or anyone in this room kind of ever imagined. It’s a really nice thing to see. Last night was a lot of fun playing with him.”

Chandler Stephenson started out on the right wing with Pacioretty and Karlsson against the Kings before Roy moved into that spot for the third period.

Roy darted through Los Angeles’ defense and hit the post in the opening minute. During its brief time together, the Pacioretty-Karlsson-Roy line finished with a 7-0 advantage in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

“He gave me two pucks in the slot there that I should have scored,” Karlsson said. “He looks confident. He’s dangling and challenging guys. He’s playing real good hockey.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.