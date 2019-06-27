Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to Carolina for prospect

The Golden Knights traded forward Erik Haula to Carolina on Wednesday, the first move to help the club get under the salary cap for next season.

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56), of Finland, plays against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) lies on the ice after taking a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) brings down Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56), of Finland, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) scores on the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) skates with the puck next to Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) and goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 5-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Carolina Hurricanes center Nicolas Roy (58) during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Arizona defeated Carolina 4-3. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) poses for a portrait during the NHL teams media day at City National Arena Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Charlotte Checkers center Nicolas Roy (15) skates against the Chicago Wolves on June 6, 2019, during the Calder Cup playoffs. (Charlotte Checkers via Flickr)

The Golden Knights traded forward Erik Haula to Carolina on Wednesday, a source confirmed, the first move to help the club get under the salary cap for next season.

In exchange for Haula, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery, the Knights are expected to receive 22-year-old forward Nicolas Roy from the Hurricanes.

Haula played 15 games last season and had two goals and seven points before he suffered a season-ending knee injury Nov. 6 at Toronto. He posted a career-high 29 goals and 55 points in his first season with the Knights.

The 28-year-old Haula has one year remaining on his contract that has a $2.75 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season.

“We are going to have to make a few moves,” incoming president of hockey operations George McPhee said Tuesday. “We’ve planned for that. We are going through that exercise right now, and when we’re done, we’ll talk about it and explain it.”

Roy has made seven appearances over the past two seasons with the Hurricanes, including six games this year. He is yet to record a point in the NHL.

Vegas management got a close look at the 6-foot-4-inch, 207-pound center when he scored three goals and added an assist to help lead the Charlotte Checkers to a Calder Cup series win over the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate Chicago Wolves this month. He had six goals and 15 points in 19 postseason games.

The fourth-round pick in 2015 (No. 96 overall) had 17 goals and 36 points in 69 games for Charlotte this season.

He won the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the best defensive forward in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2017 and was a first-team All-Star in his final two seasons in the league.

By dealing Haula, the Knights are now approximately $4.775 million over the $81.5 million salary cap for next season.

Roy, who is expected to play in the AHL this season, is in the final year of his entry-level contract that comes with a $720,000 salary cap hit.

“We’ll work around the edges a little bit,” McPhee said Tuesday. “And typically, like every other year, there are four or five changes on your roster. But for the most part, we’re going to keep this group that’s done so well here together.”

