Golden Knights

Olofsson scores twice to help Knights edge Wild

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson, right, and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi ( ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson, right, and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Koles ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Koles ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, right, shoots as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah ...
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, right, shoots as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, left, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) is congratulated after his power-play goal ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) is congratulated after his power-play goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) defends his net against the Minnesota Wild d ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) defends his net against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golde ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) reacts towards linesman Tommy Hughes during ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) reacts towards linesman Tommy Hughes during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) collide ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) collide while competing for the puck as Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) defends his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) defends his net during the second period of an ...
Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) defends his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden, left, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber compe ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden, left, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) looks on during the second period of an NHL hoc ...
Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reaches for the puck as Minnesota Wild goaltender J ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reaches for the puck as Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) defends his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing T ...
Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2024 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2024 - 5:54 pm

Left wing Victor Olofsson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 3:49 in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Defenseman Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Knights (20-8-3) on the second leg of a back-to-back. They lost 6-3 at Edmonton on Saturday.

The Knights earned four of six points on this three-game road trip with wins against the top teams in the Central Division.

Leading goal scorer Ivan Barbashev suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first period and did not return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

