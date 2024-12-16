Olofsson scores twice to help Knights edge Wild
Left wing Victor Olofsson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 3:49 in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.
Defenseman Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Knights (20-8-3) on the second leg of a back-to-back. They lost 6-3 at Edmonton on Saturday.
The Knights earned four of six points on this three-game road trip with wins against the top teams in the Central Division.
Leading goal scorer Ivan Barbashev suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first period and did not return.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
