Outdoor game makes Golden Knights players nostalgic

Every Golden Knights player seemingly has a story to share from their time on outdoor rinks. It’s where many fell in love with hockey as kids.

There was an outdoor rink at the end of the street when Nick Holden was growing up in St. Albert, Alberta.

That meant just about every day when he got home from school he grabbed his skates and played until he said his “feet were frozen.” It’s a story that most of Holden’s Golden Knights teammates can relate to.

Outdoor rinks are where many young skaters develop skills, build relationships and ultimately fall in love with hockey. That’s why Saturday’s outdoor game at Lake Tahoe against the Colorado Avalanche is making so many Knights players nostalgic.

“It’s probably my favorite memories from my childhood,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “You’re pretty cold, but it was all worth it.”

Captain Mark Stone said he estimates he spent most of his fall, winter and early spring on outdoor rinks when he was growing up around Winnipeg. He played endless pickup games — often called “shinny” — with just a stick, skates and the cold air blowing across his face.

“It’s kind of where you learn your little tricks of the trade,” Stone said. “Just going out and messing around, not having a care in the world and just having fun.”

The same held true for center Cody Glass as he was developing. He said there was always an outdoor rink in Winnipeg that he and his older brother Matthew could go to.

They used to watch YouTube clips of players making different moves and then went outside to attempt them.

“We were always there,” Glass said. “We were rink rats.”

A common theme from Knights players was how much they enjoyed being on the outdoor ice. Marchessault said he used to pack a lunch so he could play for nine hours before heading home. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud said almost nothing could deter he and his friends from heading out even in the middle of winter in Brandon, Manitoba.

The temperatures could reach minus-30 degrees Fahrenheit and they’d still be out there.

“I’m used to that outdoor weather,” Whitecloud said. “Just looking forward to getting back out there in the cold and kind of breathing that fresh air.”

The forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies, a light breeze and a high of 38 degrees during the day, according to weather.com.

That means the players should spend less time worrying about their body temperatures and more time taking in their surroundings during their practice Friday and game Saturday. It’s one of the most unique events the NHL has attempted because it typically plays its outdoor games in existing stadiums. This year, because no fans can attend, the league built a rink on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course and made the surrounding scenery part of the spectacle.

The environment should help further connect the Knights to the past. There won’t be thousands of screaming fans. There won’t be all the bells and whistles of a modern NHL arena. It will just be the players, an ice sheet and the open air. Just like it used to be.

“That’s pretty much where we all started, you know?” Marchessault said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

