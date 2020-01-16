Peter DeBoer expresses gratitude for chance with Golden Knights

New Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said of the Golden Knights’ job: “When you’re lining up the jobs in the league, this is right near the top of the list.”

San Jose Sharks' head coach Peter DeBoer confers with an official during an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 26, 2018. DeBoer was named coach for the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chris Seward/AP)

Peter DeBoer was enjoying his short-lived unemployment in Florida with his daughter and wife when he received a call from the Golden Knights.

Then he was back in the game.

After a haphazard travel schedule that saw him arrive in Ottawa, Ontario about 20 minutes before his opening press conference, DeBoer was introduced as the Knights’ second-ever coach Thursday.

“You don’t have to think very long about a job like this,” DeBoer said. “When you’re lining up the jobs in the league, this is right near the top of the list.”

He said all the right things in his opening remarks. He expressed excitement for his opportunity — his fourth to be behind an NHL bench — and gave respect to outgoing coach Gerard Gallant.

He admitted his first meeting with the Knights would be “awkward” after his time coaching their rival San Jose Sharks but he said he was excited to get to know his new players. He said he expected to spend the next three games before the All-Star break/bye week learning about the roster before making major system changes.

Above all, he expressed confidence in the team he will be tasked with turning around. The Knights fired Gallant after a 24-19-6 start that currently has them out of a playoff picture.

DeBoer, who is known for giving his new teams a lift, believes he can repeat history with this group.

“I can tell you, it’s so positive. The work ethic and the compete and the way they stick together and the character in that room,” DeBoer said. “What they’ve done considering where they came from as an expansion team. Huge amount of respect. One thing I learned in San Jose: If you can walk into a good dressing room with good people, character people, you can find your way through the turbulent waters. I think that’s probably the case here.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.