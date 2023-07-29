105°F
Golden Knights

Review-Journal book honoring Knights’ Stanley Cup win now in stock

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2023 - 6:33 pm
 
The Review-Journal’s Commemorative book following the team’s Stanley Cup winning season is ...
The Review-Journal’s Commemorative book following the team’s Stanley Cup winning season is now available for purchase. (Pediment)

Looking to add to your Golden Knights collection? We’ve got you covered.

The Review-Journal’s commemorative book covering the team’s Stanley Cup-winning season is available for purchase.

The 168-page, limited edition, hardcover book relives the Knights’ sixth season from the first puck drop to the parade down the Strip.

Until Monday, the book can be purchased for a discounted price of $31.95 at lvrj.com/store. The price will be $39.95 starting Aug. 1.

Fans can also find the book at Barnes & Noble stores across the valley, the Westgate hotel gift shop and the Silverton gift shop.

