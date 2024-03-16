57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Review-Journal hires Las Vegas native to cover Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2024 - 3:47 pm
 
Danny Webster at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024. (K.M. Can ...
Danny Webster at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Review-Journal has hired Danny Webster to its award-winning sports staff to cover the Golden Knights.

Webster has written about the team since its inception for the NHL’s website, the Las Vegas Sun and other publications. He replaces Ben Gotz, who was promoted to assistant sports editor in November.

Webster, a Las Vegas native, earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies from UNLV in 2015. He was on The Rebel Yell’s editorial team for four years as a copy editor, sports editor and managing editor.

The 31-year-old became NHL.com’s Knights correspondent when the team began play during the 2017-18 season. Webster moved to the Sun in February 2022, in time to chronicle the team’s Stanley Cup championship last year.

Webster also covered the Aces’ WNBA title runs in 2022 and 2023 and wrote about the Raiders.

His move to the Review-Journal brings his career full circle. Webster worked for the newspaper’s View section from 2016-17.

“RJ readers expect thorough, comprehensive coverage of the Golden Knights,” Sports Editor Allen Leiker said. “With his extensive knowledge, Danny will continue to provide that.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Who could Knights get at trade deadline with Mark Stone hurt?
Who could Knights get at trade deadline with Mark Stone hurt?
‘We’re not playing well enough’: Knights test Cassidy’s patience
‘We’re not playing well enough’: Knights test Cassidy’s patience
Review-Journal sports staff wins Triple Crown in 2023 APSE contest
Review-Journal sports staff wins Triple Crown in 2023 APSE contest
New Knights forward ‘couldn’t say no’ to possibility of joining team
New Knights forward ‘couldn’t say no’ to possibility of joining team
New Knights defenseman set to face old team: ‘It’ll be pretty cool’
New Knights defenseman set to face old team: ‘It’ll be pretty cool’
3 takeaways from Knights’ OT win: Marchessault, Eichel spark comeback
3 takeaways from Knights’ OT win: Marchessault, Eichel spark comeback