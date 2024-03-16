Review-Journal hires Las Vegas native to cover Golden Knights

The Review-Journal’s award-winning sports staff has added a Las Vegas native to its team to cover the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Danny Webster at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Review-Journal has hired Danny Webster to its award-winning sports staff to cover the Golden Knights.

Webster has written about the team since its inception for the NHL’s website, the Las Vegas Sun and other publications. He replaces Ben Gotz, who was promoted to assistant sports editor in November.

Webster, a Las Vegas native, earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies from UNLV in 2015. He was on The Rebel Yell’s editorial team for four years as a copy editor, sports editor and managing editor.

The 31-year-old became NHL.com’s Knights correspondent when the team began play during the 2017-18 season. Webster moved to the Sun in February 2022, in time to chronicle the team’s Stanley Cup championship last year.

Webster also covered the Aces’ WNBA title runs in 2022 and 2023 and wrote about the Raiders.

His move to the Review-Journal brings his career full circle. Webster worked for the newspaper’s View section from 2016-17.

“RJ readers expect thorough, comprehensive coverage of the Golden Knights,” Sports Editor Allen Leiker said. “With his extensive knowledge, Danny will continue to provide that.”

