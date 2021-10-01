Robin Lehner departs after 2nd period of Golden Knights’ loss

Goaltender Robin Lehner left his preseason debut after two periods, and the Golden Knights lost to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Goaltender Robin Lehner made his preseason debut before leaving after two periods, and the Golden Knights lost 3-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Lehner stopped 18 of 20 shots before he was replaced at the start of the third period by Dylan Ferguson.

The Kings scored 1:45 into the game when Brendan Lemieux shook free from defenseman Kaedan Korczak and pounced on a rebound. Lias Andersson converted a breakaway in the second period.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov buried a feed from Nicolas Roy at 4:30 of the third period to pull the Knights within 2-1, but Arthur Kaliyev added a power-play goal for Los Angeles midway through.

The game was part of the Frozen Fury, which was formerly hosted by the Kings in Las Vegas until 2016.

The teams meet again Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

