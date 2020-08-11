Robin Lehner to start for Golden Knights against Chicago Blackhawks

The Vezina Trophy finalist last season is getting a shot at his former team Tuesday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stretches during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Robin Lehner will be the Golden Knights’ starting goaltender Tuesday.

Coach Pete DeBoer is putting Lehner in the net against his former team when the Knight’s first-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks begins at 7:30 p.m. Lehner played 33 games for Chicago before coming to Las Vegas at the trade deadline.

The 29-year-old is 2-0 this postseason with a .903 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average. Lehner is 6-5 in the playoffs over his career with a .928 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against average.

The decision means Marc-Andre Fleury will begin the Blackhawks’ series on the bench. The three-time Stanley Cup-winner is 79-62 in the playoffs with a .911 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average. He allowed four goals on 17 shots in his first start this postseason against the St. Louis Blues.

DeBoer has said repeatedly during the NHL’s restart that he believes the Knights will use both goaltenders in the playoffs.

