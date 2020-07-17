Rocky Thompson leaves Golden Knights organization

Rocky Thompson, who coached the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate the past three seasons, is leaving the organization and expected to be hired as an assistant with the San Jose Sharks.

The Chicago Wolfs' coach Rocky Thompson lays out a practice plan for the Vegas Golden Knights during rookie camp at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rocky Thompson, who coached the Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate the past three seasons, is leaving the organization, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday.

Thompson is expected to be hired as an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks, according to reports from TSN and Sportsnet in Canada.

Wouldn't be surprised to see Rocky Thompson land with the #SJSharks. https://t.co/mhQVWbidOT — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 16, 2020

Thompson’s departure means the new Henderson Silver Knights are in need of a head coach for the 2020-21 season. McCrimmon said he does not have a timetable for filling the position.

In three seasons with the Chicago Wolves, Thompson went 113-71-18-11 and won two Central Division titles. He led the team to the Calder Cup final in 2019.

The Wolves were 27-26-5-3 and fourth in their division when the AHL season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson and Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner have a connection through the Ontario Hockey League. Boughner hired Thompson to succeed him as Windsor’s coach in 2015 after Boughner left to become an assistant in San Jose.

