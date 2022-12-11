Short-handed Knights fall short against Bruins
The Golden Knights, down several key players, lost to the NHL’s best team to wrap up a three-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Right wing Jake DeBrusk scored a go-ahead goal 2:10 into the third period, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 3-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
The Knights played without center Jack Eichel (lower-body injury), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (personal reasons) and defenseman Shea Theodore, who was injured in Friday’s win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud also left Sunday’s game 1:37 into the second period and didn’t return.
The short-handed Knights still went up 1-0 with a power-play goal from captain Mark Stone 4:03 into the first period. Center Patrice Bergeron tied the game 3:54 into the second. Center Charlie Coyle added an insurance goal for the Bruins, who have the best record in the NHL at 22-4-1, 9:04 into the third.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
