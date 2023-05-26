69°F
Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Final schedule for Golden Knights-Panthers

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights | Western Conference Final Game 5 Betting Preview
By Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 8:53 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2023 - 7:42 pm
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinge ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) who dives too late to protect it during the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will begin the Stanley Cup Final at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights have home-ice advantage because of their superior regular-season record. That means Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will take place at T-Mobile Arena. The Panthers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

All games will start at 5 p.m. and will be televised on TNT and truTV. Every game but Game 5 also will be available on TBS.

All games can be heard on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

The full series schedule:

Game 1 — 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 2 — 5 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 3 — 5 p.m. June 8, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 4 — 5 p.m. June 10, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 5* — 5 p.m. June 13, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, truTV)

Game 6* — 5 p.m. June 16, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 7* — 5 p.m. June 19, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

* If necessary

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Next stop for Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Final
By RJ

The Golden Knights erupted for three first-period goals and crushed the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

