Stanley Cup Final schedule for Golden Knights-Panthers
The Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will begin the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have home-ice advantage for the seven-game series.
The Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will begin the Stanley Cup Final at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights have home-ice advantage because of their superior regular-season record. That means Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will take place at T-Mobile Arena. The Panthers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
All games will start at 5 p.m. and will be televised on TNT and truTV. Every game but Game 5 also will be available on TBS.
All games can be heard on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).
The full series schedule:
Game 1 — 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 2 — 5 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 3 — 5 p.m. June 8, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 4 — 5 p.m. June 10, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 5* — 5 p.m. June 13, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, truTV)
Game 6* — 5 p.m. June 16, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 7* — 5 p.m. June 19, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
* If necessary
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.