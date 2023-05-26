Stanley Cup Final schedule for Golden Knights-Panthers

The Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will begin the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have home-ice advantage for the seven-game series.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) who dives too late to protect it during the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Knights have home-ice advantage because of their superior regular-season record. That means Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will take place at T-Mobile Arena. The Panthers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

All games will start at 5 p.m. and will be televised on TNT and truTV. Every game but Game 5 also will be available on TBS.

All games can be heard on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

The full series schedule:

Game 1 — 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 2 — 5 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 3 — 5 p.m. June 8, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 4 — 5 p.m. June 10, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 5* — 5 p.m. June 13, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, truTV)

Game 6* — 5 p.m. June 16, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

Game 7* — 5 p.m. June 19, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)

* If necessary

