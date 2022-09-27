Top line has chemistry as Knights lose 2nd preseason game

The Golden Knights lost their second preseason game Monday, but a line featuring Jack Eichel and Phil Kessel, two offensive dynamos, showed some promise.

Golden Knights center Sakari Manninen (64) skates with the puck under pressure from Los Angeles Kings forward Samuel Helenius (79) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Los Angeles Kings score a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Sheldon Rempal (56) gets tripped up in front of Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker (26) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and goaltender Cal Petersen (40) defend the net from the Golden Knights during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) looks to stop a shot in front of Golden Knights right wing Sheldon Rempal (56) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) tries to move the puck under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates with the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel (8) moves the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Frederic Allard (58) and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) vie for the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) chase after the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) chases after the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scores a goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after scoring against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stops the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) defends the net as Golden Knights forward Brendan Brisson (24) looks to shoot on the rebound during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Los Angeles Kings celebrate after defeating the Golden Knights in overtime in a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights skate off the ice after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) watches as the puck flies past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) into the net during overtime in a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (54) collides with Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during overtime in a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Golden Knights fan cheers during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) shoots the puck as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) reaches out to make the stop during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel (8) moves the puck under pressure from the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) and Los Angeles Kings forward Jacob Doty (45) battle for the puck during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It was the Golden Knights’ second preseason game, but Jack Eichel’s wrist shot was in midseason form.

The center provided the highlight of Monday’s exhibition game with a gorgeous breakaway on Los Angeles Kings starter Cal Petersen at T-Mobile Arena. He released the puck from the slot and fired it into the top circle.

The Knights didn’t end up burying many chances beyond that. Their other 33 shots didn’t find the back of the net in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Center Anze Kopitar scored a power-play goal to send the Knights to 0-2 this preseason. They at least won a practice shootout in 14 rounds thanks to goaltender Adin Hill’s diving poke-check.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Eichel, Kessel flash chemistry

There’s no telling how successful Eichel and right wing Phil Kessel will be if they play together during the regular season. They sure would be fun to watch, though.

Coach Bruce Cassidy put the two offensive dynamos on the same line to begin camp with left wing Reilly Smith. It wasn’t necessarily by design, but Cassidy wanted to keep center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone together and see how Smith, left wing Jonathan Marchessault and center William Karlsson would play apart.

No matter how the trio was formed, the group appears to be clicking fast. Kessel, who ranks 13th among active players in career goals with 399, sprung Eichel for his breakaway goal 7:10 into the first period.

Eichel, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, nearly returned the favor later in the frame with a nifty backhand pass that set up Kessel in the right circle. The two generated enough looks that it may be worth keeping them together a little longer.

“I think we all bring a little bit of speed to the line,” Eichel said the first day of camp Thursday. “An ability to score. It’s just going to be about building chemistry, playing with each other and going from there.”

2. Goalie duo starts well

The Knights’ new-look goaltending tandem made its first appearance at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Rookie Logan Thompson was up first and played the first half of the game. His competition for the opening-night starter gig, childhood friend Hill, took over in the second period and finished the game.

Both were solid. Thompson stopped all nine shots he faced before heading to the bench. His only blemishes were a few misplays with the puck behind his own net.

Hill was tested much more when he entered the game. He stopped a shorthanded breakaway from right wing Adrian Kempe 2:53 into his outing. He was beaten on a drag to the middle by left wing Kevin Fiala 1:01 later and finished with seven saves.

The first preseason outing is likely just the first step in a lengthy battle between the two. They’re expected to play a lot in the final five games before the Knights decide who starts first.

“We want to make sure we do a good evaluation,” Cassidy said at the start of camp. “But that evaluation will go right into the regular season. I don’t think two, three weeks you’ll say this guy is (the) definitive (No. 1). That’ll sort itself out.”

3. Chayka, Brisson get large roles

The Knights afforded huge opportunities to two of their prospects Monday.

Defenseman Daniil Chayka, a 2021 second-round pick, was paired with defenseman Pietrangelo with defenseman Alec Martinez recovering from an upper-body “tweak,” according to Cassidy. Chayka made the most of his extra ice time.

The lanky 19-year-old used his long reach to break up plays on defense. He started the breakout that led to Eichel’s goal. He also had a quality offensive-zone shift in the second period, getting two good looks on goaltender Pheonix Copley.

Brendan Brisson, the Knights’ 2020 first-round pick, was less noticeable in his elevated role.

The 20-year-old skated with left wing Jonathan Marchessault and center William Karlsson in his first NHL preseason game. He attempted four shots, hitting the net once. He did send Marchessault toward the net for a dangerous chance in the third period, but showed he still has room to improve.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.