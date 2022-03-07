60°F
Top winger returns for Golden Knights against Senators

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2022 - 4:37 pm
 
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) batt ...
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Left wing Max Pacioretty returned to Golden Knights’ lineup Sunday against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena.

Pacioretty missed the past four games with a lower-body injury after he was hurt Feb. 25 at Arizona. In 25 games, he has 15 goals and 27 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

