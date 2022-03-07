Top winger returns for Golden Knights against Senators
Left wing Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup Sunday for the Golden Knights’ against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena. He had missed the past four games.
Pacioretty missed the past four games with a lower-body injury after he was hurt Feb. 25 at Arizona. In 25 games, he has 15 goals and 27 points.
