TV analyst no longer a part of Golden Knights broadcasts

Vegas Golden Knights pregame show host Daren Millard, left, and lead analyst Mike McKenna, right, before the show begins on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. The show is filmed at City National Arena. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In this Nov. 3, 2006, file photo, Las Vegas Wranglers goalie Mike McKenna stops a shot from a Victoria Salmon Kings player during their ECHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike McKenna will not be part of the Golden Knights’ television broadcast team for next season, the analyst announced Tuesday on his Twitter account.

Sadly, I will not be returning to the @GoldenKnights broadcast next @NHL season. I am forever grateful to the VGK for believing in me and providing the opportunity to learn and grow in my new career. I already miss the #VegasBorn fans. You have set the bar high. Thank you 💛 — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) July 13, 2021

McKenna, a former NHL goaltender who also played for the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL, spent two seasons with the Knights after he retired as a player in 2019.

He served as a studio analyst for the pregame and postgame shows on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and appeared on the team’s radio and social media platforms. McKenna also did television work for the Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

McKenna did not reveal his plans for the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

