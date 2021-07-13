93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

TV analyst no longer a part of Golden Knights broadcasts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights pregame show host Daren Millard, left, and lead analyst Mike McKenna, righ ...
Vegas Golden Knights pregame show host Daren Millard, left, and lead analyst Mike McKenna, right, before the show begins on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. The show is filmed at City National Arena. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
In this Nov. 3, 2006, file photo, Las Vegas Wranglers goalie Mike McKenna stops a shot from a V ...
In this Nov. 3, 2006, file photo, Las Vegas Wranglers goalie Mike McKenna stops a shot from a Victoria Salmon Kings player during their ECHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike McKenna will not be part of the Golden Knights’ television broadcast team for next season, the analyst announced Tuesday on his Twitter account.

McKenna, a former NHL goaltender who also played for the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL, spent two seasons with the Knights after he retired as a player in 2019.

He served as a studio analyst for the pregame and postgame shows on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and appeared on the team’s radio and social media platforms. McKenna also did television work for the Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

McKenna did not reveal his plans for the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
COVID case cluster hits vaccinated Las Vegas hospital workers
COVID case cluster hits vaccinated Las Vegas hospital workers
2
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
3
Interstate 15 reopened in Arizona
Interstate 15 reopened in Arizona
4
Thunder claps above Strip late Monday; more storms coming Tuesday
Thunder claps above Strip late Monday; more storms coming Tuesday
5
2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro
2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) communicates with Golden Knights right wing Mark S ...
Grading the 2020-21 Golden Knights
By / RJ

The Golden Knights blue line and goaltenders received high marks for their playoff performances. The forwards had a tougher time in the end.