Dashcam video of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest released — VIDEO

Eldrick "Tiger" Woods' booking photo in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 29, 2017. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters)

Tiger Woods tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Tiger Woods prepares for a shot on hole 10th during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic with an apparent back injury after shooting an opening-round 5-over 77. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Tiger Woods, right, walks off the 18th green with Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, left, during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods bounces a golf ball on the 16th hole during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods hits from the sixth tee during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

JUPITER, Fla. — Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest.

Jupiter police released the dash-cam footage Wednesday night.

Officers on patrol early Monday noticed a Mercedes pulled awkwardly to the side of the road with the engine running, the brake lights on and a right turn signal blinking. Both tires on the left side of the car were flat, and police described fresh damage to the driver’s side.

The video shows officers approach the car and Woods, who didn’t know where he was. The footage also shows Woods stumble and sway through a field sobriety test before being arrested.

A breath test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.00 percent. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.

Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County court on the DUI charge.