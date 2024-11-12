Failed pro career helps Marsh reach Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame

Kevin Marsh earned a spot in the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame last month, and he said his failed pro career was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Kevin Marsh is inducted into the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame in October 2024. (SNGA)

Kevin Marsh had aspirations of playing professional golf and reaching the PGA Tour after a solid college career at Pepperdine, where he was an All-American in 1994.

Three years on the mini tours convinced him to re-evaluate his goals and turn his attention to a real estate career and amateur golf.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Marsh said of his early struggles.

Marsh has had one of the best amateur careers ever by a Las Vegas golfer, and he was rewarded last month with induction into the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame.

Marsh was humbled by the experience and appreciative that members recognized his contributions to Southern Nevada golf despite the bulk of his competition coming on a national level.

“It was cool to be honored, and cool to have family and friends there to celebrate and share the moment,” Marsh said.

His golf resume speaks for itself, topped by a victory in the 2005 U.S. Mid-Amateur, earning him a spot in the 2006 Masters. He also has titles in the California State Amateur and two Southern California Amateurs among his accomplishments, as well as appearances in six U.S. Amateurs and the British Amateur.

A natural athlete who played every sport available to him growing up in Santa Barbara, California, Marsh was introduced to golf by his grandfather. He began playing with friends, as well, then landed a job at Sandpiper Golf Club in nearby Goleta, California. Marsh fell hard for the game and quickly became a top junior player.

“I just fell in love with the individual aspect and the ability to see yourself improve,” he said.

Marsh, 51, is on a break from national competitions right now. That will change when he turns 55 and becomes eligible for senior events.

He hasn’t stepped away from the game, however. Last week he joined friend and fellow Las Vegas Golf Hall of Famer Brady Exber to lead the West team to a 24.5-20.5 victory in the bi-annual East West Matches at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

The event pairs six seniors and 12 mid-amateurs from both sides of the Mississippi River in a Ryder Cup-type competition. The West won in 2020 and 2024 when Marsh was an assistant, while the East won in 2022 when Marsh served as captain.

He’s looking forward to playing a role again in 2026, and hopes to be one of the seniors playing when 2028 rolls around.

“The matches are growing in importance and stature, certainly in the players’ minds,” Exber said. “The competition level is as good as any mid-am or senior event. Every player is a top player. There is no weak spot.”

Marsh has enjoyed his time at the events even without a club in his hands.

“It’s a different kind of stress,” he said of his captain duties. “You’re rooting for your team with no ability to control anything while they’re out there grinding.”

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.