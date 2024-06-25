Las Vegan focuses on sustainability of golf as member of PGA board

UNLV’s Chris Cain is aiming to represent the concerns of the Southwest region in his new role on the board of directors with the PGA of America.

Chris Cain is sworn in as a member of the PGA Board of Directors in Frisco, Texas. (PGA of America)

Chris Cain already has a full plate running the PGA Golf Management program at UNLV. Now, he’s taken on another huge responsibility.

Cain was sworn in last month as one of the newest members of the PGA of America’s board of directors, where his mission is to grow the game with a focus on sustainability. He also has a role in running the organization’s championships. He began those duties immediately after his appointment with the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May and the Women’s PGA Championship last week at Sahalee.

Cain said his primary goal is to represent the interests of the Southwest region, which includes Southern Nevada.

“I think taking advantage of the boom that the industry’s had since COVID is going to be a really important consideration,” Cain said. “So really the sustainability of our business model, and in the Southwest region just increasing awareness and exposure of the environmental impacts that we have in the region and how we can best sustainably keep golf courses afloat.”

Front and center in that discussion is water issues as courses reinvent themselves to use less water, particularly in Cain’s region.

He said communication is key to emphasize “that we’re really good stewards of the resource and that the game provides a great social impact for our citizens, as well as an economic impact.”

A big push for Cain also includes growing the game by embracing the entertainment value of Topgolf and similar facilities. The key is getting players there onto golf courses and then to keep them coming back. It’s something that’s a challenge since prices to play have skyrocketed in recent years.

“While the game of golf has high demand, we also need to make sure it’s accessible and affordable for all,” Cain said. “So how do we communicate that this outdoor recreation activity and this game that has a great social impact is good for our citizens?”

Possibilities include the creation of more short courses, the inclusion of golf at sports parks with simulators next to batting cages and other ways to attract all age ranges to the game.

“The story really needs to be shared that golf is more than an economic impact. It’s a social impact,” Cain said. “And in doing so, then I think that’s where we get the support we need to make golf more accessible and affordable for all.”

U.S. Junior qualifiers

Ariya Soldwisch’s hot summer continued last week when the recent Las Vegas City Amateur champion made it through a qualifier for the U.S. Girls Junior Championship. Soldwisch made a 20-foot birdie putt on her final hole at Palm Valley Golf Club to shoot 2-under 70 to secure one of three available spots.

Soldwisch, a recent Coronado graduate, joined Californians Jessica Jang and Hailey Kim in earning berths for the event, set for July 15-20 at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California.

On the boys side, Bishop Gorman graduate and Michigan commit RJ Arone was co-medalist after firing a 4-under 66 at Palm Valley. Californians Bradley Smolinski (66), Joshua Kim (68) and Kevin Haoran Wang (68) earned the other spots. The boys event will be July 22-27 at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Chip shots

*Jay Wroblewski won the club championship while Nate Mills was the net champion at the recent Painted Desert Men’s Club championship.

*Rio Secco is offering Clark County residents a special rate through Aug. 25 of $140 for a twosome Monday-Thursday, or $200 Friday-Sunday. Tee times can be made up to five days in advance.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.