Las Vegas golfer moves along at U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur

Ronda Henderson was the Women's Southern Nevada Golf Association player of the year in 2023. (WSNGA)

Ronda Henderson is on a roll in Seattle.

The Las Vegas golfer moved into the round of 16 at the U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur on Tuesday.

Henderson easily qualified for the 64-player match-play field after shooting rounds of 75-79 over the weekend to tie for 17th at Broadmoor Golf Club. She has yet to trail in match play, taking down Marilyn Hardy of Magnolia, Texas, 3 and 2 on Monday, then dispatching of Lynne Cowan of Rocklin, California, 2 and 1 on Tuesday.

Next up for Henderson is defending champion Sarah Gallagher in the round of 16.

Among other Southern Nevada players, Henderson’s Carrie Langevin did not make it out of stroke play, finishing 11 shots shy of advancing.

Meanwhile, at this week’s U.S. Men’s Mid-Amateur, Las Vegan Matthew Mitchell fell one shot shy of making the match-play field, finishing at 2 over in stroke play at two courses outside Richmond, Virginia.

Last call for volunteers

The Shriners Children’s Open is just three weeks away at TPC Summerlin, and tournament organizers are looking for a few last-minute volunteers to work at the PGA Tour event.

Officials need workers for practice rounds and tournament play the week of Oct. 14-20 to help both on and off the course in a variety of capacities.

“Our volunteers are essential to the success of Las Vegas’ only PGA Tour event and to furthering the mission of Shriners Children’s,” said Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the tournament.

Volunteers must commit to at least three shifts during the week and will be required to purchase a uniform. Volunteers will receive a meal during each shift, a volunteer tournament badge, a commemorative pin, a tournament uniform that includes a polo, jacket and a hat or visor, access to the volunteer appreciation party and more.

Those interested can visit shrinerschildrensopen.com for details.

As for the tournament, players have until 5 p.m. Oct. 11 to enter. Three spots will remain open for qualifiers, with pre-qualifying events set for Oct. 9 and 10 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The final qualifier will be Oct. 14 at Spanish Trail.

State Mid-Amateur

Nick Wood claimed the Nevada State Mid-Amateur title with an emphatic finish, firing the only sub-par round of the tournament in the third round to run away with the title at Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks.

Wood’s final-round 69 took him to 4-over 217 for the week, good for an eight-shot victory over Daren Johnson.

Steve Sear won the senior title, finishing at 1-under 212 for a three-stroke victory over Ryan Mitchell.

Carson City’s Jeff Duncan won the silver title at 5-over 218 by five shots over John Steele. Duncan had separated himself from the field with a second-round 66, the only sub-par round of the week.

SNGA membership drive

The Southern Nevada Golf Association’s latest offer for membership includes one special perk.

New members joining the organization for the $39 annual dues will get a free hour of play at Topgolf Las Vegas, which is valued at up to $79.

Details of the deal can be found at play20golf.com.

Supporting cancer fight

Atomic Golf Las Vegas has teamed up with the American Cancer Society for a series of events to support breast cancer research.

The venue is serving two different drinks through Oct. 19 to benefit the American Cancer Society, and will host a pink-themed laser show over its driving range on Oct. 1.

More information is available at atomicgolf.com.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.