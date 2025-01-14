LPGA match-play event at Shadow Creek reverting to original format

The T-Mobile LPGA Match Play will return to a 64-player field and an exclusively match-play format in April at Shadow Creek.

Nelly Korda poses with her trophy during the T-Mobile Match Play championship match at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, April 7, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The T-Mobile LPGA Match Play is returning to its original format for the fifth edition of the tournament later this year.

After a one-year experiment mixing stroke play and match play, the tournament will return to strictly match play when play takes place April 2-6 at Shadow Creek.

The decision means a return to the 64-player field used the first three editions of the event. Some 96 golfers took part last season, when world No. 1 Nelly Korda won the title.

“Match play has become a staple on the LPGA Tour schedule, and the LPGA Tour could not ask for a better venue to showcase the world’s best professional golfers in this type of format,” said Ricki Lasky, the tour’s chief business and operations officer.

Players will be divided into 16 four-player pods with three days of round-robin play. The top player from each pod will move on to the weekend when a single-elimination tournament takes place. The round of 16 and quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, with the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

“Each year we’ve had the privilege of hosting this event, it has grown in scale and excellence, delivering an even more exceptional experience for fans and the players,” said Lance Evans, MGM Resorts senior vice president of sports and sponsorships, in a statement.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale this week. MGM Rewards and AXS members can take part in a pre-sale Wednesday and Thursday. Daily grounds passes priced at $40 will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. at www.axs.com. More details and purchase options are available at LPGA.com under the schedule tab.

Growing the game

The Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association is launching a new developmental tour in 2025, helping young golfers get exposed to tournament play in a relaxed environment.

The SNJGA Mini-Tour will play its first event Saturday at Durango Hills Golf Club. Future events are set for Feb. 23 at the Club at Sunrise and March 16 at Eagle Crest.

There will be four levels of competition. Copper and Silver will play five holes from distances of 30 and 60 yards and in, respectively. These are for the most inexperienced players with a focus on fundamentals.

Gold (100 yards) and Platinum (200 yards) will play nine holes, designed for players with more experience and comfort in a tournament setting.

Players will be paired only with those in the same division to help build their confidence and comfort level, and each event will include an instructional aspect.

More information is available at 702-430-2600 or by email at info@snjga.org.

Chip shots

*Las Vegas golfer Harry Hall is off to a terrific start to the 2025 PGA Tour season, becoming the only player to begin the season with top-10 finishes in both season-opening events in Hawaii. Hall tied for eighth at The Sentry, then tied for 10th at the Sony Open.

*Legacy Golf Club in Henderson will host a Gamble on the Greens tournament Jan. 28 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Entries for the casino-style scramble are $299 per foursome. Details: 702-476-0900.

*Angel Park will host a Big Game Shotgun on the Palm course at 8 a.m. Feb. 9, with an aim to finish well before kickoff of the Super Bowl that day. Cost is $125 per player. Details: 702-254-4653.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.