38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golf

Nevada lands 4 on list of nation’s top public golf courses

Brian Urlacher tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the American Century Celebri ...
Brian Urlacher tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
The Tahoe Shores Mobile Home Park, located at Stateline, Nev., is seen in the upper part of th ...
The Tahoe Shores Mobile Home Park, located at Stateline, Nev., is seen in the upper part of this photograph taken Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008. About 30 residents of the park are about to be forced from their homes to make way for a new upscale development. Also seen are the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in the center and the Horizon Casino at bottom left, and the MontBleu Resort at bottom right. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Stephen Curry watches a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the Amer ...
Stephen Curry watches a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship Golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Spectacular views, excellent conditions and challenging layouts make Paiute Golf Resort a favor ...
Spectacular views, excellent conditions and challenging layouts make Paiute Golf Resort a favorite among golfers. (Photo by Greg Robertson)
World Golf Hall of Fame architect Pete Dye died Jan. 9, 2020, and was the designer of three cou ...
World Golf Hall of Fame architect Pete Dye died Jan. 9, 2020, and was the designer of three courses at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. The 15th on the Wolf course is often compared to his design of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the PGA Tour's Player's Championship. Courtesy LV Paiute Golf Resort.
More Stories
Nelly Korda poses with her trophy during the T-Mobile Match Play championship match at Shadow C ...
LPGA match-play event at Shadow Creek reverting to original format
Nelly Korda films a video for her fans during the T-Mobile Match Play championship match at Sha ...
Women’s golf tour coming to Las Vegas for first time in 2025
UNLV senior Trevor Lewis (UNLV Athletics)
UNLV golf teams head into spring season with high hopes
In this Oct. 6, 1996, file photo, rookie pro golfer Tiger Woods smiles after receiving a check ...
Las Vegas PGA Tour memories: Tiger began to roar here
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2025 - 9:51 am
 

Nevada placed four courses, including at No. 1, on GolfPass’ list of the top 50 public courses in the United States.

The list is based on reviews from thousands of recreational golfers.

Edgewood Tahoe, the course in Stateline that hosts the annual American Century Championship celebrity event, was named the top golf course in the country. The decision was based on more than 274,000 reviews of roughly 5,100 courses around the country, with players allowed to post reviews after booking a tee time through the website.

Paiute Golf Resort (Wolf) was 22nd, Incline Village 26th and Paiute (Snow Mountain) 33rd.

GolfPass ratings are based on the overall experience, from layout and conditions to pace of play, friendliness of the staff and value. GolfPass prides its rankings on the opinions of recreational players who feel their needs were satisfied by the experience, rather than most national ratings done by select panels of golf experts.

“The courses represented in our Golfers’ Choice Top 50 run the gamut, from rounds that cost less than $50 to bucket-list experiences like playing along Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe,” said Jason Scott Deegan, managing editor of GolfPass.

Courses must receive a minimum of 10 reviews to qualify for the rankings. Paiute (Wolf) had close to 1,000 reviews with a 98.4 percent positive score.

Paiute has been a consistent member of the GolfPass ratings over the past decade, so much so that editors proclaimed the three-course facility north of Las Vegas the top club over that period.

“When it comes to the Golfers’ Choice Top 50, nobody can compete with Las Vegas Paiute. All three of its courses have qualified for the Top 50 at least five times apiece. That’s mind-blowing,” Deegan wrote in announcing the selection.

Nevada courses scored well in a number of individual rankings as well.

— Edgewood Tahoe was also chosen No. 2 for best course conditions and No. 2 for friendliest staff.

— Paiute-Snow Mountain was sixth for course conditions and 25th for course layout.

— Paiute-Wolf was 14th for course conditions.

— Incline Village was 18th for course conditions. The executive Mountain course at Incline Village was chosen the 20th best short course.

— Laughlin Ranch, located just across the border in Bullhead City, Arizona, was 10th for course conditions.

— Riverview RV Resort, also in Bullhead City, was 16th among short courses.

— Furnace Creek, just across the border in Death Valley, California, was 12th for pace of play.

All of the 2025 rankings can be found at golfpass.com/travel-advisor/best-of

Chip shots

Palm Valley Golf Course in Summerlin is hosting a series of clinics in March and April for players looking to elevate their games.

Four-session women’s clinics will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $125 for the month. Combined clinics will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, with a $75 cost.

For more information, call 702-595-6015 (women) and 702-240-1320 (combined).

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES