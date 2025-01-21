Nevada lands 4 on list of nation’s top public golf courses

Four Nevada golf courses, including Edgewood Tahoe at No. 1, placed among the top 50 on GolfPass’ annual list of the nation’s top public courses.

Women’s golf tour coming to Las Vegas for first time in 2025

World Golf Hall of Fame architect Pete Dye died Jan. 9, 2020, and was the designer of three courses at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. The 15th on the Wolf course is often compared to his design of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the PGA Tour's Player's Championship. Courtesy LV Paiute Golf Resort.

Stephen Curry watches a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship Golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

The Tahoe Shores Mobile Home Park, located at Stateline, Nev., is seen in the upper part of this photograph taken Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008. About 30 residents of the park are about to be forced from their homes to make way for a new upscale development. Also seen are the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in the center and the Horizon Casino at bottom left, and the MontBleu Resort at bottom right. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Brian Urlacher tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada placed four courses, including at No. 1, on GolfPass’ list of the top 50 public courses in the United States.

The list is based on reviews from thousands of recreational golfers.

Edgewood Tahoe, the course in Stateline that hosts the annual American Century Championship celebrity event, was named the top golf course in the country. The decision was based on more than 274,000 reviews of roughly 5,100 courses around the country, with players allowed to post reviews after booking a tee time through the website.

Paiute Golf Resort (Wolf) was 22nd, Incline Village 26th and Paiute (Snow Mountain) 33rd.

GolfPass ratings are based on the overall experience, from layout and conditions to pace of play, friendliness of the staff and value. GolfPass prides its rankings on the opinions of recreational players who feel their needs were satisfied by the experience, rather than most national ratings done by select panels of golf experts.

“The courses represented in our Golfers’ Choice Top 50 run the gamut, from rounds that cost less than $50 to bucket-list experiences like playing along Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe,” said Jason Scott Deegan, managing editor of GolfPass.

Courses must receive a minimum of 10 reviews to qualify for the rankings. Paiute (Wolf) had close to 1,000 reviews with a 98.4 percent positive score.

Paiute has been a consistent member of the GolfPass ratings over the past decade, so much so that editors proclaimed the three-course facility north of Las Vegas the top club over that period.

“When it comes to the Golfers’ Choice Top 50, nobody can compete with Las Vegas Paiute. All three of its courses have qualified for the Top 50 at least five times apiece. That’s mind-blowing,” Deegan wrote in announcing the selection.

Nevada courses scored well in a number of individual rankings as well.

— Edgewood Tahoe was also chosen No. 2 for best course conditions and No. 2 for friendliest staff.

— Paiute-Snow Mountain was sixth for course conditions and 25th for course layout.

— Paiute-Wolf was 14th for course conditions.

— Incline Village was 18th for course conditions. The executive Mountain course at Incline Village was chosen the 20th best short course.

— Laughlin Ranch, located just across the border in Bullhead City, Arizona, was 10th for course conditions.

— Riverview RV Resort, also in Bullhead City, was 16th among short courses.

— Furnace Creek, just across the border in Death Valley, California, was 12th for pace of play.

All of the 2025 rankings can be found at golfpass.com/travel-advisor/best-of

Chip shots

Palm Valley Golf Course in Summerlin is hosting a series of clinics in March and April for players looking to elevate their games.

Four-session women’s clinics will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $125 for the month. Combined clinics will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, with a $75 cost.

For more information, call 702-595-6015 (women) and 702-240-1320 (combined).

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: Farmers Insurance Open

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

Purse: $9.3 million

2024 champion: Matthieu Pavon