Canadian fires 10-under 61 to grab Shriners Children’s Open lead

Taylor Pendrith had a chance to shoot 59 in the opening round of the Shriners Children’s Open but settled for the first-round lead at TPC Summerlin instead.

Matti Schmid chips out of a bunker on hole #9 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Taylor Montgomery contemplates his next putt on hole #9 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim lines up a shot on hole #6 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim chips out of the sand at hole #7 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kurt Kitayama walks away unhappy with his caddie at hole #7 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Beau Hossler sets up a putt as his caddie double checks the line at hole #7 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Beau Hossler tees off at hole #8 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cameron Champ considers a putt at hole #1 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cameron Champ tees off at hole #2 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim looks on to other players at hole #6 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim tees off at hole #7 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trey Mullinax chats with his caddie at hole #7 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blaine Hale, Jr. blasts out of a bunker at hole #7 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kevin Kisner contemplates his next putt at hole #8 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kevin Kisner eyes a putt at hole #8 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Beau Hossler eyes a putt about the sink at hole #7 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Maverick McNealy chips a shot onto the green at hole #18 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Maverick McNealy is surprised at a missed putt at hole #18 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Taylor Pendrith chips out of a bunker on hole #9 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Taylor Pendrith came to his final hole Thursday at the Shriners Children’s Open needing an eagle to shoot 59.

When his second shot landed in a greenside bunker, Pendrith’s next thought was to be aggressive.

“Me and my caddie didn’t really talk about it, but I think we both knew I was going to try and hole the bunker shot,” he said.

Pendrith’s ball ran 13 feet past the hole. He missed the comebacker, settling for a 10-under 61 and a three-shot lead after the first round at TPC Summerlin.

Former UNLV golfers Harry Hall and Garrick Higgo were among 10 players tied at 7-under 64. That group also includes Las Vegas residents Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey and Joseph Bramlett.

Conditions are expected to become more difficult for Friday’s second round. Temperatures are forecasted for the 60s and wind is expected to gust well above 30 mph.

“I feel like we had the same (yardage) a few times and was able to hit some close wedges and made a lot of putts inside 10 feet,” Pendrith said. “Everything was on. I would have liked to birdie the last (hole) or make eagle but I’m still very, very pleased.”

Pendrith was making his first start since the Presidents Cup at the end of September and matched his career-low round on the PGA Tour. He also shot a 61 in the Bermuda Championship in 2021.

He had five birdies on each side, including three straight starting on No. 11, which was his second hole of the day. The Canadian missed only one fairway and one green in regulation.

Pendrith, who finished tied for third at last year’s Shriners Children’s Open, was one shot off the course record of 60 last set by Rod Pampling in 2017.

“I’ve got good vibes out here and really like the golf course and the layout,” Pendrith said. “The conditions are going to get tricky the next day and a half, so I’ve just got to grind through that and hopefully just grind it out and see what happens.”

Hall was one of several players with local ties near the top of the leaderboard. He took advantage of the calm conditions during the morning wave, going out in 3-under 33.

After a bogey on No. 6, his 15th hole, Hall bounced back with three straight birdies — he nearly holed out for eagle on No. 8 — to finish with a 64.

“I don’t expect to birdie (No.) 8 any time I play it, but I hit a great 7-wood in there to a foot, which was the best shot of the day,” Hall said. “I kind of just tried hard today to not (put pressure on myself) and just go and hit every shot as good as I could.”

Ghim had nine birdies and two bogeys during his round of 64. That included three straight birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17. Higgo, who went out in the afternoon wave when conditions were much tougher, birdied his final hole to card a 64.

Former UNLV standout Ryan Moore shot a 65, as did former Bonanza golfer Scott Piercy. Former UNLV golfers Charley Hoffman and Kurt Kitayama were in with 66s.

Two-time defending champion Tom Kim bogeyed three of his first five holes but bounced back to shoot 2-under 69.

Joel Dahmen was penalized four strokes for having more than 14 clubs in his bag. Dahman, who carded a 76, called it “bizarro” and said he discovered on the fourth tee he was carrying an extra 4-iron.

“If you play golf long enough, weird stuff is going to happen out here,” Dahmen said. “You just want to get so mad and you want to get mad at everything. But at the same time, you’ve just got to keep playing golf, and I didn’t do a great job of that afterwards.”

Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin

Friday tee times

Second round

a=amateur

First tee

6:55 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Henrik Norlander, Chandler Phillips

7:06 a.m.: Tyler Duncan, Kevin Streelman, Sam Ryder

7:17 a.m.: Hayden Buckley, Andrew Novak, Dylan Wu

7:28 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Nico Echavarria, J.J. Spaun

7:39 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

7:50 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

8:01 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin

8:12 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Ryan Fox, Carl Yuan

8:23 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird, Sam Stevens

8:34 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Wilson Furr, Nicolo Galletti

8:45 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Christo Lamprecht, Neal Shipley

11:45 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Matt NeSmith, Ben Silverman

11:56 a.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim

12:07 p.m.: Justin Suh, Ben Kohles, Sami Valimaki

12:18 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler

12:29 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, J.T. Poston, Harris English

12:40 p.m.: Harry Hall, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson

12:51 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar

1:02 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Carson Young

1:13 p.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid, David Skinns

1:24 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Tyson Alexander, Alejandro Tosti

1:35 p.m.: Trace Crowe, Kevin Dougherty, Erik Matthewson

10th tee

6:55 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley

7:06 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett, Jacob Bridgeman

7:17 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, Pierceson Coody

7:28 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu, Tom Kim

7:39 a.m.: Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge

7:50 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Kurt Kitayama, Trey Mullinax

8:01 a.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, Kevin Kisner, Adam Schenk

8:12 a.m.: Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Ben Taylor

8:23 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Morgan Hoffmann

8:34 a.m.: Alexander Bjork, Tom Whitney, Ian Gilligan (a)

8:45 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Paul Barjon, Caden Fioroni (a)

11:45 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Robby Shelton, Chan Kim

11:56 a.m.: Callum Tarren, Patrick Fishburn, Hayden Springer

12:07 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Rico Hoey

12:18 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Gary Woodland, Francesco Molinari

12:29 p.m.: Luke List, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

12:40 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Ryan Brehm, Daniel Berger

12:51 p.m.: Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Chad Ramey

1:02 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Eric Cole, Zac Blair

1:13 p.m.: C.T. Pan, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

1:24 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

1:35 p.m.: Ryan McCormick, Norman Xiong, Dan McCarthy