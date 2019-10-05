73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shriners Open

Chase Koepka earns bragging rights over brother at Shriners Open

By Brian Hurlburt Special to the Review-Journal
October 4, 2019 - 7:32 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2019 - 7:58 pm

Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked golfer, has the reputation of being calm, cool and collected — and some would say ruthless — on the course.

After rounds of 66 and 69 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, his younger brother Chase was satisfied about showing similar attributes.

“The first thing that comes to mind is just how calming it was out there,” Chase Koepka said Friday. “I felt like I was in control of my emotions, and I was just really proud of myself.”

The younger Koepka, 25, made his first cut at a PGA Tour event when playing as an individual in only his fourth appearance on the tour. He’s tied for 34th at 7-under 135.

His brother will be watching this weekend. Brooks Koepka, 29, missed the cut after finishing at 1-under 141.

Possibly Chase Koepka’s only regret — other than the extra couple of chips he took in Friday’s round on the sixth hole to make double bogey — was missing an opportunity to rub it in to big brother after the first round when he beat him by five strokes.

“I didn’t get a chance to see him after the first round because he went off to a show, so that was probably good for him,” Chase Koepka said. “I would’ve probably talked his ear off at dinner, which I usually do.”

Younger brother now can let big brother hear about it, at least this weekend.

“I don’t think people realize in golf you can get beat any day, and he kicked my (expletive) the last two days, so props to him,” said Brooks Koepka, adding that he has been “living and dying by the leaderboard” while keeping tabs on his brother.

“He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing because obviously it’s working,” Brooks Koepka said. “It’s 36 more holes, and anything can happen … so go out there, enjoy it and try to earn some money and earn some status.”

The Koepkas partnered in the 2017 Zurich Classic at New Orleans and finished fifth. Chase Koepka now hopes for a similar individual finish at the Shriners and understands how important the next two days are.

“It’s tough,” Chase Koepka said of not thinking too far into the future. “I’ve just have to keep it one shot at a time. I’m really not going to change anything.”

Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Phil Mickelson signs autographs after finishing up on the 18th hole during second round of Shri ...
Ryan Moore in Shriners hunt; Collin Morikawa makes another cut
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

No fewer than 13 golfers with strong Las Vegas ties are playing in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and 10 of them played in the morning wave on Friday.

Phil Mickelson takes a selfie with fan Joan DeVaney of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on the first tee ...
Strongest Shriners field since 2003 ready to tee off
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

According to PGA Tour officials, the world’s top-ranked golfer is playing in Las Vegas’ PGA Tour event for the first time since 1988.