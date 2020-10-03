83°F
Shriners Open

Ex-U.S. Open champ Webb Simpson joins Shriners Open field

By Greg Robertson Special to the Review-Journal
October 3, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson was among a handful of last-minute entries that have joined the field for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Simpson, who counts the 2012 U.S. Open among his seven PGA Tour wins, joins former UNLV star Ryan Moore and Martin Laird as top-tier players to enter the event, which begins Thursday.

The field is one of the strongest in tournament history, headlined by 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey.

The field includes 14 major championship winners and four of the past five winners of the tournament, including defending champion Kevin Na, DeChambeau (2018), Patrick Cantlay (2017) and Smylie Kaufman (2015).

Simpson won two times in the 2019-2020 season and was a finalist in balloting for PGA Tour Player of the Year. He has been a regular in Las Vegas, finishing in a tie for seventh last year.

Moore, a Las Vegas resident, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour. He had one of the most successful amateur careers before turning pro, winning the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Amateur Public Links and NCAA Individual Championship.

The field currently stands at 141 players. The final three spots will be determined in a Monday qualifier.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.

