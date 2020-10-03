Ex-U.S. Open champ Webb Simpson joins Shriners Open field
Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson was among a handful of last-minute entries that have joined the field for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.
Simpson, who counts the 2012 U.S. Open among his seven PGA Tour wins, joins former UNLV star Ryan Moore and Martin Laird as top-tier players to enter the event, which begins Thursday.
The field is one of the strongest in tournament history, headlined by 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey.
The field includes 14 major championship winners and four of the past five winners of the tournament, including defending champion Kevin Na, DeChambeau (2018), Patrick Cantlay (2017) and Smylie Kaufman (2015).
Simpson won two times in the 2019-2020 season and was a finalist in balloting for PGA Tour Player of the Year. He has been a regular in Las Vegas, finishing in a tie for seventh last year.
Moore, a Las Vegas resident, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour. He had one of the most successful amateur careers before turning pro, winning the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Amateur Public Links and NCAA Individual Championship.
The field currently stands at 141 players. The final three spots will be determined in a Monday qualifier.
Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Ryan Armour
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Scott Brown
Bronson Burgoon
Sam Burns
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Greg Chalmers
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
K.J. Choi
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Parker Coody
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Graham DeLaet
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Sergio Garcia
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Fabian Gomez
Talor Gooch
Will Gordon
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Brian Harman
Scott Harrington
Russell Henley
Harry Higgs
Bo Hoag
Craig Hocknull
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Charles Howell III
Mark Hubbard
John Huh
Sungjae Im
Zach Johnson
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Smylie Kaufman
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Jason Kokrak
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Danny Lee
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Tom Lewis
Luke List
Jamie Lovemark
Hunter Mahan
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
William McGirt
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Collin Morikawa
Sebastián Muñoz
Kevin Na
Matthew NeSmith
Joaquin Niemann
Henrik Norlander
Sean O’Hair
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Pat Perez
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
J.T. Poston
Ted Potter Jr.
Andrew Putnam
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Robby Shelton
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Brandt Snedeker
Kevin Stadler
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Vaughn Taylor
Martin Trainer
Cameron Tringale
Kevin Tway
Bo Van Pelt
Harold Varner III
Kristoffer Ventura
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Richy Werenski
Aaron Wise
Matthew Wolff
Will Zalatoris
Xinjun Zhang
Alternates
Chase Seiffert
Nick Watney
Peter Malnati
Rob Oppenheim
Jhonattan Vegas
Hank Lebioda
Joseph Bramlett
Cameron Percy
Robert Streb
Tim Wilkinson