Former UNLV golfer searches for swing at Shriners Children’s Open

Taylor Montgomery endured an injury-plagued season and needs a strong showing at the Shriners Children’s Open to move up in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Under most circumstances, Taylor Montgomery would feel like he has an advantage playing at his hometown Shriners Children’s Open.

The former Foothill High and UNLV golfer can sleep in his own bed and will have the support of friends and family in the gallery for each round. There’s also his familiarity with TPC Summerlin, where he is able to use 3-wood off the tee on several holes and mitigate his wayward driver.

“It just is a very relaxing week,” Montgomery said. “But lately I haven’t been playing my best, so it doesn’t matter what course it is, it’s not that comfortable right now. I’m hoping to change that around soon and just happy to be playing golf.”

Montgomery endured an injury-plagued season after tearing muscles in both shoulders this spring. He finished 11th at The Players Championship in March, then made six starts the rest of the PGA Tour season, which included three missed cuts and two withdrawals.

It hasn’t been much better during the FedEx Cup Fall. Montgomery withdrew after an opening-round 74 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, two weeks ago. He missed the cut at the other two events, including last week’s Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah.

Those struggles dropped Montgomery to No. 128 the FedEx Cup Fall standings. Players who finish in the top 125 earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.

“I just try to play good golf. If I have a top-10 finish, I’ll just move up a lot of spots,” Montgomery said. “I can’t really control what other people are doing. I can only try to control myself, which is hard enough. Just to be able to go out there and not think about it is I think the best approach.”

Backswing issues

Montgomery continues to be one of the best putters on tour and is first in strokes gained putting. But he ranks 175th in strokes gained off the tee, total driving efficiency and greens in regulation percentage.

The problems originate in Montgomery’s backswing.

“I’ve been going down in my backswing, and that’s kind of caused all sorts of issues,” he said. “So trying to do that, and even when I try sometimes I still go down and just causing a lot of bad shots.

“This is a muscle-memory game, and if you practice the right way, good things are going to happen. I’m just trying to do that with a full swing and figure that out so that I can be consistent with that part of the game as well.”

Montgomery, who recently donated $75,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, isn’t feeling hometown jitters entering his third appearance at the Shriners Children’s Open. He finished tied for 15th in 2022 and was tied for 35th last year when Tom Kim won for the second straight year.

Montgomery tees off at 8:23 a.m. Thursday in a threesome with Matti Schmid and David Skinns.

“I don’t really feel any sort of different pressure yet,” Montgomery said. “I feel more comfortable being at home, especially right now where my game is at.”

Withdrawal

Emiliano Grillo, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, withdrew Wednesday from the event. First alternate Nicholas Lindheim took his spot in the field and will tee off at 12:51 p.m. with Adam Schenk and Kevin Kisner.

Up next

What: Shriners Children's Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: TPC Summerlin

TV: 2-5 p.m. daily (Golf Channel)

Favorite: Tom Kim, 15-1

