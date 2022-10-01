Max Homa, Tom Kim among late entries to Shriners event

Two of the hottest players in golf will be among the 144 players in Las Vegas for the PGA Tour event this week at TPC Summerlin.

Max Homa walks to the 15th green after the USA team won the singles match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Tom Kim, of South Korea, hits from a bunker to the third green during their singles match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The hottest player in golf and a breakout international star were among the late entries joining the field for this week’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Max Homa, who won the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, two weeks ago, then posted a 4-0-0 record in the Presidents Cup, and Tom Kim, the extroverted 20-year-old who became the International team leader at the Presidents Cup, were among those beating the Friday night deadline to join the field for the Shriners, which begins Thursday at TPC Summerlin.

Homa (No. 16) and Kim (No. 22) are among 12 players ranked in the top 50 in the world who will tee it up in Las Vegas. That list is topped by Patrick Cantlay, the fourth-ranked player who has had nothing but success at TPC Summerlin. In four appearances in the tournament, Cantlay has a win in 2017, runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019, and an eighth-place finish in 2020.

Homa, on the other hand, will be looking to change his luck in Las Vegas. In five appearances in the tournament, he has four missed cuts.

In addition to Kim, a large contingent of International team members from the Presidents Cup joined the Shriners field, including defending champion Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira.

Other standouts in the field include f0rmer major champions Stewart Cink, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Gary Woodland; and stars Cameron Champ, Harris English, Rickie Fowler, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar and Seamus Power.

More than a dozen players with ties to Las Vegas will also tee it up.

The field currently stands at 140 players, with three spots reserved for qualifiers Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Course, and one for anybody who finishes in the top 10 this weekend at the PGA Tour event in Mississippi and isn’t yet in the Shriners field.

Tickets are available at ShrinersChildrensOpen.com, starting at $35 for daily admission and $110 for a weekly pass. Anyone under age 18 can get in for free with a paying adult, and any active or retired military or first responders will be admitted free of charge with ID.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.