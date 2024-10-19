69°F
Poston, Schmid share lead after Shriners Children’s Open 2nd round

Matti Schmid chips out of a bunker on hole #9 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 

Matti Schmid shot a 6-under 65 and a shared the lead with J.T. Poston after the second round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday at TPC Summerlin.

The second round was suspended due to darkness Friday after the start was delayed four hours by high winds and completed Saturday. The third round is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Schmid was at 13 under and made four of his six birdies on the back side en route to a bogey-free round. Poston, whose round of 65 included an eagle at No. 16, played his final four holes in 4 under.

Rico Hoey, a Las Vegas resident, is one shot back in second place at 12 under.

“I got up and down when I needed to. I guess my short game really saved me,” Hoey said after his second-round 66. “I was just hitting the right shots and I’m going to try to keep doing that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

