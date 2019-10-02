Strongest Shriners field since 2003 ready to tee off

According to PGA Tour officials, the world’s top-ranked golfer is playing in Las Vegas’ PGA Tour event for the first time since 1988.

Phil Mickelson takes a selfie with fan Joan DeVaney of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on the first tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Greg Norman of Australia hands his club to his caddy on number two green after he made birdie during final round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club, April 10, 1988. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Bubba Watson hits on the ninth tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brooks Koepka headlines the strongest Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field since 2003, which includes 19 players ranked in the top 50 and nine ranked in the top 30. The tournament begins Thursday morning at TPC Summerlin.

In 1988, Greg Norman, the 1986 champion, finished tied for 23rd as the top-ranked golfer. In 2003, 20 players ranked in the top 50 played and 13 of the top 30.

The nine players in the top 30 entering the Shriners this week are Koepka, 2017 champion Patrick Cantlay (7), defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (10), Tony Finau (13), 2013 champion Webb Simpson (14), former UNLV golfer Adam Scott (17), Garry Woodland (18), Louis Oosthuizen (22) and Hideki Matsuyama (28).

The deep field is having an impact on the course, where players are taking notice and impressed with the quality, and also off the course, as fans are flocking to buy tickets.

According to Patrick Lindsey, Shriners executive tournament director, tickets sales are up 40 percent year over year and 2018 was substantially improved over 2017.

Koepka last played in Las Vegas in 2016, finishing runner up to Rod Pampling. The four-time major champion said Wednesday he is pleased with the turnout.

“It’s good to see all these players show up,” Koepka said. “I’ve had five weeks off and everyone had a two-week break with the wraparound season so now everyone is jockeying for position in the FedEx Cup.

“Obviously, a lot of them will be in the Presidents Cup so they are trying to get some reps in and get their season going. I enjoy the competition and I want to be the best.”

In comparison, a year ago when crowds were much bigger year over year, the field, which featured Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and a strong local contingent, included just nine players ranked in the top 50 and six ranked in the top 30.

Notable pairings back to back

Phil Mickelson, Na and Tony Finau tee off at 7:10 a.m. followed by Koepka, Gary Woodland and Scott at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

New school pairing

Recent college stars turned PGA Tour winners Collin Morkawa, 22, Mathew Wolff, 20, and Joaquin Niemann, 20, are paired together and tee off at noon Thursday.

Vegas represents

Players with strong ties to Las Vegas in the field are Wyndham Clark, Charley Hoffman, Kurt Kitayama, Maverick McNealy, Ryan Moore, Morikawa, Scott Piercy, Adam Scott, Jack Trent, Nick Watney and Aaron Wise.

Hall of Fame ace

The Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame tournament was Friday at Spanish Trail and 2017 inductee Kerri Clark made a hole-in-one. The Night of Induction on Saturday at TPC Summerlin kicked off Shriners week and featured Kim Dolan, Garry Goett, Christina Hixson, Sue May and Don Welch.

Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.