Tom Kim aims for 3-peat as Shriners Children’s Open field set
Tom Kim is the headliner for next week’s PGA Tour stop at TPC Summerlin. There is a strong Las Vegas flavor to the field, including UNLV senior Caden Fioroni.
When the 2024 PGA Tour regular season ended in August, Tom Kim said he wouldn’t play in any fall events to recover from the season’s long grind.
He’s making an exception.
Kim is the headliner for next week’s Shriners Children’s Open, where the 22-year-old will be trying for a three-peat at TPC Summerlin.
Kim won in 2022, then repeated in 2023 when he finished at 20 under to hold off Adam Hadwin by a shot and Eric Cole, Taylor Pendrith, J.T. Poston and Alex Noren by two. All of them, with the exception of Noren, are in next week’s field, which was finalized Friday afternoon.
Kim’s entry is not surprising, considering he vowed to return during his victory news conference in 2023.
“For sure,” he said when asked if Shriners was already penciled in on his 2024 plans. “Three-peat sounds nice.”
The Las Vegas event will feature the strongest field of the PGA Tour’s fall season to date, with 34 players ranked in the top 100 in the world, 10 players who finished the regular season in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, and 12 golfers who have been winners on tour this season.
There is a strong Las Vegas flavor to the entry list, including sponsor exemptions for UNLV senior Caden Fioroni, who will be making his PGA Tour debut, and Erik Matthewson, a PGA pro at Shadow Creek.
Other local players in the field include Joseph Bramlett, Doug Ghim, Harry Hall, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama, David Lipsky, Maverick McNealy, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Moore, Scott Piercy, Seamus Power and Justin Suh. Norman Xiong is the first alternate. Former UNLV standouts Charley Hoffman and Garrick Higgo will also tee it up.
Other entries include fan favorites Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen and former U.S. Open champions Gary Woodland and Webb Simpson. Michael Thorbjornsen, the nation’s top-ranked amateur who turned pro after leaving Stanford this summer, is also in the field as he closes in on his 2025 PGA Tour playing card.
Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.
Shriners Children's Open field
Field for the Oct. 17-20 event at TPC Summerlin. Four players will be added following a Monday qualifier at Boulder Creek.
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Daniel Berger
Alexander Bjork
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Eric Cole
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Caden Fioroni
Patrick Fishburn
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Ian Gilligan
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Emilliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Stephen Jaeger
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Christo Lamprecht
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Erik Matthewson
Dan McCarthy
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camillo Villegas
Vince Whaley
Ton Whitney
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Alternates
Norman Xiong
Wilson Furr
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale Jr.
Scott Gutschewski
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Tim Wilkinson
Philip Knowles
Matt McCarty