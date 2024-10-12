Tom Kim aims for 3-peat as Shriners Children’s Open field set

Tom Kim is the headliner for next week’s PGA Tour stop at TPC Summerlin. There is a strong Las Vegas flavor to the field, including UNLV senior Caden Fioroni.

Tom Kim kisses the winning trophy on final day play at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When the 2024 PGA Tour regular season ended in August, Tom Kim said he wouldn’t play in any fall events to recover from the season’s long grind.

He’s making an exception.

Kim is the headliner for next week’s Shriners Children’s Open, where the 22-year-old will be trying for a three-peat at TPC Summerlin.

Kim won in 2022, then repeated in 2023 when he finished at 20 under to hold off Adam Hadwin by a shot and Eric Cole, Taylor Pendrith, J.T. Poston and Alex Noren by two. All of them, with the exception of Noren, are in next week’s field, which was finalized Friday afternoon.

Kim’s entry is not surprising, considering he vowed to return during his victory news conference in 2023.

“For sure,” he said when asked if Shriners was already penciled in on his 2024 plans. “Three-peat sounds nice.”

The Las Vegas event will feature the strongest field of the PGA Tour’s fall season to date, with 34 players ranked in the top 100 in the world, 10 players who finished the regular season in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, and 12 golfers who have been winners on tour this season.

There is a strong Las Vegas flavor to the entry list, including sponsor exemptions for UNLV senior Caden Fioroni, who will be making his PGA Tour debut, and Erik Matthewson, a PGA pro at Shadow Creek.

Other local players in the field include Joseph Bramlett, Doug Ghim, Harry Hall, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama, David Lipsky, Maverick McNealy, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Moore, Scott Piercy, Seamus Power and Justin Suh. Norman Xiong is the first alternate. Former UNLV standouts Charley Hoffman and Garrick Higgo will also tee it up.

Other entries include fan favorites Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen and former U.S. Open champions Gary Woodland and Webb Simpson. Michael Thorbjornsen, the nation’s top-ranked amateur who turned pro after leaving Stanford this summer, is also in the field as he closes in on his 2025 PGA Tour playing card.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Shriners Children's Open field

Field for the Oct. 17-20 event at TPC Summerlin. Four players will be added following a Monday qualifier at Boulder Creek.

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Alexander Bjork

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Eric Cole

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Caden Fioroni

Patrick Fishburn

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Ian Gilligan

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Emilliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephen Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Christo Lamprecht

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Erik Matthewson

Dan McCarthy

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camillo Villegas

Vince Whaley

Ton Whitney

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Alternates

Norman Xiong

Wilson Furr

Nicholas Lindheim

Blaine Hale Jr.

Scott Gutschewski

Raul Pereda

Josh Teater

Tim Wilkinson

Philip Knowles

Matt McCarty